She Made A Joke That Accidentally Hurt Her Sister’s Feelings, So Her Sister Retaliated At The First Opportunity

AITA for making a joke about me being overweight? Last thanksgiving, I (19f) made a joke saying I looked pregnant after eating too much since I was bloated. I made this joke in front of my sister (34f), not thinking anything of it. My sister got her son taken away 12 years ago, and has since had to have a hysterectomy for medical reasons.

Because of her felonies, she’s not allowed to adopt, so she has no chance of being a mother. Tensions are high during Thanksgiving, especially in the South, so I apologized and went about my holiday, because it was rather insensitive. However, this February, I was involved in a car accident that rendered me incapable of pregnancy.

While a child is NOT something I need right now considering my school, finances, age, etc, I am very sad that later on when I may want one, I will not be able to as I have felonies as well. I’ve been struggling with PTSD from the accident and have been in very intense therapy, but I reached out to my sister for extra support since she’s been in a similar situation.

After explaining how I feel, all she said was “You kind of know how it feels then LOL.” A child isn’t something I want, but the injury was serious and I’m still recovering, so hearing that made me feel selfish for even reaching out for help.

I’m not sure if I should give her more grace considering her son turned 15 yesterday so she may just be going through a hard time or if I should feel a little aggravated that she made my trauma about herself.

