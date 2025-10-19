She Told A Friend About An Opening At Work, But When She Didn’t Apply Right Away, She Shared It On Her Socials

When a company you work for is hiring, it can be really nice to let your friends know if you think they might be interested.

What would you do if you told a friend about an opportunity, but they didn’t apply for several days because they were thinking about it?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she finally shared the job posting on LinkedIn.

Now her friend is upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for posting a job opening on LinkedIn before my friend could apply? The company I work for is hiring for a position that a friend of mine is a good fit for.

She is currently employed but not happy at her job and looking to change. The job posting went live last Friday and I immediately reached out to her saying I’d be happy to pass along her resume to the hiring manager if she was interested.

You have to act fast when applying for jobs.

She said she might be and didn’t get back for 3 days. I followed up a couple of days ago and she said she still wasn’t sure and would send me her resume if she was.

Now the post is on LinkedIn as well and my manager asked me to share it on my page for more visibility. I felt compelled to share it and did so.

What? She has had several days to apply if she wanted to.

My friend reached out to me an hour ago asking why I shared it when she was going to apply. I personally find that ridiculous because it was posted by the company and I have no control.

This friend is being unreasonable.

She said I shouldn’t have posted it asking if people were interested when I knew she was. But she also never clearly told me she was so that was unclear to me as well. AITA?

Hopefully the friend can take this as a lesson learned when it comes to acting fast.

Also, just because she shared it doesn’t mean her friend can’t still apply, just that there will be more competition.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this situation.

Was she even that interested if she never applied?

The friend really is a fool.

This is exactly what she should say.

This commenter makes a good point.

Yes, she was literally just doing her job.

Hopefully the friend will learn her lesson about acting fast.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.