She Told Her Boyfriend To Get His Own Credit Card For Years, So When He Asked To Use Hers To Buy Comic Con Tickets, She Said No

Growing up is a process, not a one time event, especially when it comes to transitioning into adulthood.

What would you do if your boyfriend stopped trying to get his driver’s license and a credit card once you started dating, but always asked to use yours even though he was 25 years old?

That is the situation the girlfriend in this story is in, and she got tired of it, so she told him that he couldn’t use her credit card, which made him miss comic con, so now he is upset.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend use my credit card to buy his Comic Con pass? I (24F) have been with my boyfriend (25M) for two years.

He is a bit of a late bloomer it seems.

When we started dating, he only had two in-car sessions left before he could take his driving test. He was also waiting to get a corporate job before getting a credit card. But after finding out I had a credit card and a driver’s license, he just stopped trying to get either? Even after getting a good corporate job, he only uses his debit card, occasionally borrows his mom’s credit card, or asks to use mine.

I can’t blame her for saying no.

I say no 90% of the time unless it’s urgent. I’m also the only one who’s driven us to dates or events for the past two years. I’ve brought up how important it is to build credit or get his license, but he always gets defensive and says I’m nagging or being controlling. He insists they’re not priorities right now and he’ll get them when he “feels” it’s time.

This can be a very exciting event.

Last month, Comic Con took place in our city. We talked about going because an actor we love was attending. I bought my pass early because he still wasn’t 100% sure about going. A few days before the event, while I was out of town, he texted me asking to use my credit card to buy his pass. I was so done at this point and told him no, then put my phone on Do Not Disturb.

Hopefully this will show him how important it is to get his own card (and license!).

Later that night, I saw that he spammed my phone, saying it was the last day to buy online and now he’d have to get in line at the venue. I reminded him (again) that this could have been avoided if he had his own credit card. He didn’t say anything after. On the day of the con, there were way more people than expected. He waited in line for two hours but gave up and called me while I was buying merch so we could at least have lunch and say goodbye. After lunch, I dropped him at the subway and went back to enjoy the con with friends.

Why wouldn’t she go?

I called him when I got home to ask about his day. When he asked about mine, I told him about the con. He asked, “Wait… you still went?”. I said of course, I bought a pass. He then BLEW UP, saying it was my fault he didn’t go, that I was selfish for not lending him my card, and if I really loved him, I would’ve ditched the con to be with him or at least driven him home.

This guy really needs to grow up!

I told him he was being stupid and I deserved to go since I paid. He hung up. We spoke the next morning and apologized to each other, but a month later, he still occasionally brings up how upset he was that day. Part of me wonders if I could’ve avoided the drama by just letting him use my card. But another part is just so done with him refusing to take these important steps. AITA?

Honestly, he needs to grow up and he’ll never do it if things keep being handed to him. I think she did the right thing.

Read on to see what some of the people in the comments had to say about this.

Exactly, he can grow up anytime now.

This is a fair question.

This guy agrees that the boyfriend is out of line.

He really needs to be forced to grow up.

This commenter says that he could have used his debit card, if he had money.

Some people just refuse to grow up, until they are forced.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.