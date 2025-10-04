She Was Sick Of Her Mom Treating Her Like A Child When She Came Home For The Holidays, So She Found Somewhere Else To Stay

Watching your child turn to an adult is a little jarring for some people to observe.

Sure they were a little toddler seemingly ten minutes ago, but now they’re a fully-fledged grown up, and need to be treated as such.

And this transition can be a little clunky – on both sides – at best.

For the woman in this story, having her mom still treat her as a child when she returned home became both infuriating and impractical.

So when their roles were reversed, she couldn’t help but take the opportunity to turn the tables on her mom.

Read on to find out what happened when her mom had her own petty rules applied to herself.

AITA for telling my mom she can’t share a room or a bed with her boyfriend in my home? I am a 27-year-old woman, and back when I was in college I met my boyfriend and we moved in together, sharing a place with some friends, after dating for a year. I was nineteen when we met and twenty when we moved in together. We decided from that point onward to take turns spending Christmas with our families. But the first year we were supposed to see mine, my mom made it clear my boyfriend could not stay, and and we weren’t sharing a room or a bed in her house. My dad argued in favor of letting it happen since I was an adult and living with him already, but mom said no.

Uh-oh. Let’s see what happened when that Christmas came around.

She hated that I wouldn’t stay at their house and instead booked an Airbnb. She said I should respect the rules of her house and I told her I was, but I didn’t want to tell my boyfriend to be alone on the holidays, especially when his family had welcomed us together happily. After that I made it clear there would be no coming to visit like that if I couldn’t sleep in a room with my boyfriend. My mom said it wasn’t like we were married, so she had every right to that rule.

But then, things in the family changed.

Two years ago my dad died, and for the last eleven months my mom has been in a relationship with her boyfriend. They don’t live together exactly, but according to my brother he was there most nights while he was still there. My mom and brother aren’t really talking right now. My brother could hear mom and her boyfriend in bed and he hated it so he moved out. He’s twenty-two and had wanted to move out already, but that was what gave him the push to move.

Let’s see how their mom reacted when her son moved out.

My mom was furious and demanded to know why he was leaving out of nowhere, and she freaked when my brother told her he was tired of hearing them. It started mom off on telling him he was wrong for not being happy for her that she found someone again after dad died. My mom seems to be missing my brother being around and she told me she misses having her kids around her so she wanted to visit for a week or two soon. She wanted to bring her boyfriend along, and I told her she can’t share a room or a bed with him in my home.

Yikes! Read on to find out how mom took the tables being turned.

She got mad at me and said that she’s a grown woman and should be allowed her freedom. I told her she was alright denying it to me, that I wasn’t going to reward her with sharing with her boyfriend when she has been so strict with me about it. My mom accused me of acting like a petty child. AITA?

When her mom made the rules, it’s clear that she never expected to be in a situation in which she was the unmarried person with a partner, banned from sharing a bed with them in other people’s homes.

And quite rightly so, she would have never imagined her partner passing away.

But now she’s got a taste of her own medicine, perhaps she will see how her child felt when she wasn’t treated like an adult.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person congratulated the woman on her upholding of her mom’s ridiculous boundaries.

While others thought that sometimes pettiness is the only way forward.

Meanwhile, this person framed the discussion in a way that would be difficult for the mom to refute.

Sure some people might think she’s being petty – but is she really?

She’s just requesting respect in her own home, in the same way that her mom requested it all those years ago. And given the lack of respect their mom seemingly had for her son, it’s absolutely not out of order.

And putting her mom out in the same way that she was over the holidays is a nice bonus.

That’s one way to teach her a lesson.

