She Went To Dinner Across From Her Sister’s Apartment, But When She Didn’t Invite Her To Join, Her Sister Accused Her Of Leaving Her Out

Many people experience a fear of missing out, but some people can take this anxiety to unhealthy levels.

One woman was forced to walk on eggshells around her sister who insisted she couldn’t hang out in her neighborhood without inviting her to come along.

So when she broke this “rule” to take her boyfriend to dinner, it caused a rift between her and her sister.

AITA for taking my boyfriend to a birthday dinner at a restaurant across from my sister’s apartment without inviting her? My sister and I live in neighborhoods that are about 15 minutes apart. Hers has way more options for restaurants and has a cute movie theater.

But her sister has set in place some very usual “rules” that she expects her to follow.

Since she’s moved in, which was after I moved to my neighborhood, she has said I shouldn’t go over to her neighborhood to do anything without her, like go to the movies there with my boyfriend. She thinks I should pick a different movie theater, even if it’s more crowded or further away.

While annoying, she generally tries to accommodate her sister.

I generally try to be really inclusive of her and balance time and activities with her vs with my boyfriend vs all of us together. There was even a really cute wine bar by her I avoided taking my boyfriend to, even though I knew he would love it, because I knew my sister would be super upset if I went there first without her.

So when she took her boyfriend out for dinner for his birthday, it caused some controversy with her sister.

Anyways, we haven’t seen eye to eye on this issue, and now she’s mad because last night my boyfriend got off of work early and his sister had sent me money asking me to take him out and treat him/us to dinner for his birthday. (She lives in another state, so she couldn’t do so herself in person.) It was very last minute and my boyfriend wanted spicy food, so he suggested a Thai place right next to my sister’s apartment.

She knew it would be an issue, so she tried to get ahead of it, but her sister was still upset.

I knew she’d be really upset if we went and didn’t tell her. Especially if she walked by and saw us. So I texted her to give her a heads up we’d be in the area, but didn’t invite her. I did say we could stop by after and say hi or maybe say hi when she went to take her dog out for his nightly walk. She ignored my messages for hours and later that night said she hopes we had fun, but it sucks that we went to a restaurant right across from her apartment without her. AITA here?

She should be allowed to celebrate her boyfriend without turning it into a group outing.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

At this point, she’s only encouraging her sister to continue behave badly.

Her sister can’t continue to keep her from an entire neighborhood.

It’s time to stop allowing her sister to control her life.

And if she does continue, her relationship with her boyfriend may soon begin to suffer.

She’s been more patient with her sister than many others would have, but eventually, this co-dependence needs to end.

