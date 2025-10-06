She Went To Vegas Expecting Her Bridesmaid To Pay For Everything, But Her Friend Called Her Out For Being Selfish

Money has a way of muddying even the closest friendships.

A fun bachelorette trip to Vegas soon soured when one bride expected her bridesmaids to foot the bill for the entire trip.

The ensuing argument ignited a debate over friendship and finances.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For expecting my friend to pay her share of the bachelorette party? We went to Vegas and agreed to split costs. I just used my credit card so i just divided the number in the total.

But then came the disagreements.

Well when we came back I asked her to pay me back and she said NO and said I am crazy for expecting her to pay me back.

Everyone seemed conflicted.

My fiancé thinks she should pay but our mutual friends who aren’t in the bridal party are taking my friends side.

But this isn’t what she expected at all.

I thought this the bridesmaids always pay for the bride, isn’t this how it all works? AITA for expecting my friend to pay?

This is starting to look less like a favor and more like freeloading.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter doesn’t take kindly to this bride-to-be’s entitlement.

This user agrees that she’s asking for way too much.

If anything, she is the one who should be paying for her friends, not the other way around.

Whether or not her friends want to spend money on her should be fully their choice.

She figured she didn’t owe anyone a dime since it was her special event, but her friends saw it as just plain unfair.

Entitlement isn’t a good look on her.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.