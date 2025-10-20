Shift Worker’s Grandmother Was Having Serious Health Problems, So Her Boss Let Her Miss Her Shift Twice To Be With Her

Losing a family member who has known you your whole life is often very hard.

What can make it either even better or even worse is how others deal with your needs in those moments.

Today my boss turned into the most amazing hero. My grandmother has been hospitalized for several months and on my days off I’ve visited as often as possible to spend some last few precious days with her. Wednesday evening evening my mother called to tell me that she had start to get worse and that I should probably try to come as soon as possible.

The situation could have become even more stressful, but it didn’t.

We decided that I would come over Friday before work. Thursday morning at 5 am my mother called once again – grandmas breathing was now irregular and nobody knew how much time was left. I spent the next few hours walking aimlessly until I could call my boss and say that I would not be coming into work (I was opening that day). I said just wanted her okay before I left. She just told me to go and not to worry about work. I promised to be back by Saturday morning (missing my Thursday and Friday shifts).

It’s Friday night now and I have realized that I can not leave, I have to be here with my mother and my uncle.

Her boss’s response was incredible.

So I texted my boss, telling here that I would be absent tomorrow and possibly even longer. It’s the middle of the night and I am the person who covers for whoever is missing, there’s no one who can cover for me but I can not leave. A few minutes ago I got a text back, saying that of course I should stay and take my farewells and care for her for as long as I felt the need to. She said she understands why I can not leave and that she sends her thoughts and sympathy to me and my family. She has given me a priceless gift that I will be able to carry with me for the rest of my life and I am eternally grateful for it.

