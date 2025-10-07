Shopper Made A Casual Comment By The Kitten Display At A Pet Store, So A Customer Assumed He Worked There Because Of His Voice

Sometimes your voice gives you away before anything else does.

So, what would you do if you were simply browsing at a store and struck up a casual comment, only for someone to assume you worked there?

Would you play along?

Or would you correct them right away?

In the following story, a shopper finds himself in this exact predicament at a pet supply store.

Here’s how it all played out.

You just had the voice This was a few weeks ago. I was in a pet supply store looking for frozen mice for my partner’s and my snakes. I wasn’t familiar with the layout of this store, so of course, I was meandering around looking for the single freezer unit that usually held them. I was walking by the kitten display, and there was a couple looking at the different cats. I’m wearing a button-up shirt, pants, and sneakers. Nothing even close to the employee uniform. As I wasn’t in a huge hurry, I wanted to see the cute little fuzz balls myself. I walk up and casually ask, “Anyone particularly cute in there?”

The lady couldn’t help but laugh.

The lady turns to me and asks me how much the adoption would be, and I hit her with, “Oh, I don’t work here.” She stopped, eyes wide, and laughed, going, “You had the voice.” I stopped and laughed with her, explaining that I did indeed do customer service for 20 years. We chatted for a few minutes and then parted ways. Guess I have to watch how I interact with other customers, or else I’ll give the wrong impression.

Wow! It’s easy to see why she thought he worked there.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

That’s definitely another way to ask.

This person would’ve thought he was an employee, too.

Here’s a former airport employee who still helps people out.

Yet another person who would’ve thought he was trying to sell the kittens.

It’s more than his voice.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.