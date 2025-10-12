Shopper Stopped At The Supermarket After Work, But When A Customer Demanded A Manager, He Sent Her To A Nonexistent Aisle 14 Before Walking Out Smiling

Some encounters in the supermarket can be as entertaining as they are frustrating.

Imagine you were in the grocery store when a stranger marched up to you, assumed you were staff, and demanded to speak to your manager.

What would you do? Would you politely correct them?

Or would you play along until the end?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

What you need is on aisle 14, miss A few years ago, I worked a job that required me to dress smart. My outfit of choice was a white button shirt, clean-pressed black trousers, and black shoes to match. It was clean and simple—the type of outfit that could be worn in most formal places. After work, I swung by my local supermarket to pick up some bits when a ‘Final Boss’ Karen approached me. Them: “Hey, where is XYZ?”

He couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play along.

Me: “I don’t know” Them: “Urg, why not? You work here, right?” Me, now realising the opportunity I have before me: “Yes, I do” Them: “Get me your manager.”

Then, he took it even further.

Me: “I am the manager.” Them: “Get me your superior.” Me: I get out my phone and pretend to make a call, “Hi, I have a customer here who would like to speak to you. Could you meet us at aisle 8? You’re busy? Okay, do you know where product ZYX is?” Me: “Sorry for the hassle, miss. It’s on aisle 14.”

In reality, he sent her on a wild goose chase.

Them: Gives me a dirty look and walks off towards aisle 14 without a word The truth? There is no aisle 14. The shop stops at 13. I gave her the biggest middle finger with the biggest grin on my face as I walked out of the shop, while she was complaining about me to an actual staff member. I look back on this day and smile.

Hilarious! It’s not every day that someone actually plays along in these types of stories.

