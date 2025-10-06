Shopper Was Buying Groceries After Work, But A Customer Mistook Her For An Employee And Grabbed Her

A quick grocery run should be simple, but it can become unsettling when a stranger mistakes you for staff and gets aggressive.

So, what would you do if a stranger suddenly grabbed you in a grocery store and demanded help finding an item?

Would you try to explain the misunderstanding?

Or would you try to back away and get out of there as quickly as possible?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very scary situation and is too startled to react.

Here’s how it all went down.

I’m just doing my groceries, sir So, it finally happened to me. I decided to take a small detour before going home to grab some groceries, and I’m just checking the aisles and grabbing some stuff for dinner. I’m pretty happy, as I want to try a new recipe. I was wearing headphones while listening to a podcast when suddenly a tall guy (an EC-entitled customer) began shouting in my direction. I ignored it and proceeded to go into the next aisles. Suddenly, I felt someone forcefully grab my shoulder and push me to the side, almost making me drop my basket. EC: “Hey, idiot, I’m talking to you!”

The guy was very intimidating.

Me: scared and confused “I’m sorry?” EC: “Where are the (inaudible)?” I take off my headphones and ask again EC: “Where the **** are the glass plates?”

She looks around and sees other people watching the situation unfold.

Me: still startled and taking time to process, I think he’s referring to something I’m carrying so I look at my basket, “S-sorry sir, I don’t know what you’re referring to.” EC: “Are you an idiot? Where are the glass plates?” Maybe I was just too scared, but I didn’t realize he was confusing me for a store employee. I look around and I see four people in the aisle staring at us, including two store employees (they probably thought the man was just trying to cause trouble).

All she could do was apologize profusely.

Me: “I’m sorry, sir, I’ve no idea.” EC: “Do you want me to punch your face? Stupid *****, you’re all the same.” (At this moment, he finally lets me go) Me: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry”

Then, it hit her.

I keep apologizing as I quickly walk away from the aisle until I’m out of sight. I’m hyperventilating, so I place my things on the floor and try to relax. As I come back to my senses, I realize that I’m wearing a shirt of the same color as the store employees. Suddenly, it kicks me that I was being confused by a store employee. I feel very bad about the situation, so I rush to the cashier, pay for my things, and walk to the bus stop.

Yikes! There’s no wonder she was so scared.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled this guy.

Her response was perfect. It’s much better to be scared and act like that than provoke the person further.

