Shopper Was Trying To Buy Cases Of Water For Work, But A Confused Stranger Chased Him Through The Store Thinking He Worked There

Innocent mix-ups happen in crowded big-box stores, but being chased through the aisles by a confused shopper takes a case of mistaken identity to a whole new level.

That’s exactly what one man experienced during a routine Costco run.

It left him seriously questioning his sanity — and everyone else’s too.

Picking up bottled water at Costco for my work I work for a company that supplies bottled water to its employees, so I pick up maybe 15–20 cases at a time from our local Costco. I was wearing a black shirt, so I didn’t think I looked like any employee there. But that didn’t stop one lady from thinking otherwise.

So I’m standing next to the pallet of bottled water, and I finish putting the last case of water on my cart and start pulling away at a good pace. My cart is heavy, and I don’t want to stop.

Out of nowhere, this lady (late 20s, early 30s) says, “Hold on, I just need it!” I look at her kinda funny as I keep pulling my cart away from the bottled water to the checkout. I didn’t get it at first that she thought I was restocking the shelves or something.

So she starts actually running after me, almost getting this angry tone in her voice. By now, she’s about 40 feet from the pallet of water that I got my water from. Maybe she thought I had the freshest water?

She finally gets close to my cart and is about to grab a case of water off my cart when I figure it out—she thinks I work here.

I say, “Ma’am, I don’t work here,” and she looks at my company shirt. Her face turns as red as a cherry tomato.

She literally chased me 3–4 aisles trying to get a case of water when she had parked her cart right next to a pallet full of them. SMH as I continue walking toward the checkout.

