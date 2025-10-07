Shopper Wore A Patch-Covered Denim Vest To A Craft Store, But When A Customer Insisted It Was A Uniform, He Couldn’t Stop Laughing

It’s funny how people can take one quick glance at you and get the wrong idea entirely.

What would you do if a stranger confronted you in the middle of a store, insisting you must work there because of your clothes?

Would you go along with it? Or would you explain the mix-up?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation while shopping at Michael’s.

Here’s what happened.

“But You’re Wearing a Vest!” This was several years ago now, but these threads always remind me of it. My wife (now, but at the time, we were still just friends) had asked me to stop by Michael’s (it’s a crafts store, for those unfamiliar)for her to get a couple of things, which was no problem as I was already out that way. So I’m walking through the store, looking for the requested items, when an apparently very frustrated older lady steps in front of me.

When he answered, she became more irritated.

Lady: “Do you work here??” Me: “No ma’am, I don’t, sorry.” She gets even more agitated and, in a very annoyed tone, says: “Tsk..But You’re wearing a vest!” And storms off.

His vest was nothing like what someone would wear to work.

I was speechless at first, and finally, all I could do was laugh. The vest in question was a black denim sleeveless jacket sporting a bunch of patches and pins that basically advertised that I was, shall we say, a connoisseur of cannabis at that point in time. Hardly the attire Michael’s employees ever wore, far as I’m aware, anyway. At least she didn’t do anything crazy like push the issue like I read about some of the others on here, but man, if I didn’t wonder what the heck made her even think I worked there in the first place.

Wow! At least he got away from her pretty quickly.

