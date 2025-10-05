Sister Asks to Play Video Games With Brother Like They Used to, But He Refuses So Tensions Rise Over Something That Should Be Fun

Two siblings who grew up gaming together are now adults with separate lives.

One sister wants to reconnect through shared games, but her brother refuses, claiming it’s “weird” for him to play with a girl.

What started as an innocent request has turned into hurt feelings and frustration.

AITA for asking to play games with my brother I 20f my brother 18m used to play video games as kids now that we are older we haven’t really played in a long time. My brother has a PS5 and plays games a lot (he still lives with my parents and is still in school) I also play games a fair amount of games and have a PS5. I decided to text my brother and ask if we could maybe start playing again so we can talk and stuff like in the party (sense I don’t see him as much anymore because I moved out last year) he told me that I’m he didn’t want to play with me because I’m a girl.

Oh, come on.

I said I play the same games as you why would it matter and we played games as kids. he said that he’s older now and realized that its weird to play with a girl. told him that I’m your sister I’m not just any girl and I just want to talk and play for fun. he said that he didn’t want to play with me period but we can just call. i said that’s okay if you don’t wanna play and just wanna call but if you’re playing games anyway can’t we just do that.

Yeah, what the heck?

he said that I play stupid girly games. and I said I play basically all the same games as you but if you don’t wanna play with me I guess you don’t have to. he said that I am making him sound like a bad guy because then it’s his fault we don’t play. and I said well it is your fault but it’s okay if you really don’t want to. So AITA?

Attempts to bridge the gap with a familiar hobby have been met with unnecessary resistance. But who’s the jerk?

This person says absolutely NTA.

This person says he’s being bias.

And this person is just plain old concerned.

Asking to play shouldn’t be a gender test, amirite?

