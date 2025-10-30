Sister Took Away Her Younger Brother’s Internet After He Missed The School Bus Two Days In A Row, But He Says She Way Overstepped

Teenagers and responsibility don’t always go hand in hand.

So, what would you do if your younger sibling kept staying up all night playing video games, then missed the school bus two mornings in a row?

Would you let it go? Or would you put your foot down and set some firm boundaries?

In the following story, one older sister finds herself dealing with this exact scenario and is unsure if she handled it properly.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITH for taking away my brothers Internet for missing the bus two days in a row? My 14- (almost 15-year-old)- year-old brother moved in with me (30f) a month ago because our parents got evicted and were unable to find a place to go, mostly due to the countless bad decisions they’ve made in life. They’re currently in a rooming house, while my brother has a room with me in my apartment, which I share with my boyfriend. My brother has no hobbies besides playing video games all night. He stays up until 1 am yelling at his Xbox and doesn’t eat anything besides hot pockets, pizza, and ramen. He’s a kind boy, doesn’t get into trouble or anything, but my mom has spoiled him, and he has no sense of responsibility.

He needs to leave at least 15 minutes before the bus arrives.

After he moved in with me, he was due to change schools because of the district, but the school made an exception for him and got him a bus route to take him to the high school he was supposed to go to. This took about two weeks for them to set up, and his first day was last Friday. I had the day off, so I went with him to the bus stop to make sure he got on all right, which he did. The bus stop is a 10-minute walk from my apartment, and the pick-up time is 6:45 am. I told him multiple times that he needs to be out the door at 6:30 am to make it there on time, giving him a couple of extra minutes to be there early.

On this day, he wasn’t even out of bed by 6:45 am.

I also leave for work at 6:30, and I can’t be late. Yesterday it was 6:15 and he wasn’t even out of bed. I got him up, and he dragged *** getting his things together. He missed the bus and stayed home since neither my mom nor I could leave work to get him. Ok, whatever, accidents happen, right? I told him to try and do better next time and he said he would. Well, this morning, it was once again 6:15, and he was not out of bed. I told him he’d better get up and be ready for 6:30 and that I’d be really upset if he missed the bus. I left my driveway at 6:35ish, and he still wasn’t up.

After he lied, she took away the router cord.

Once I got to work, I asked if he made it, and he said that it takes more than 10 minutes to get there and that “he left at 6:30 but still missed the bus,” when I know that’s a lie because I checked the time before I left, it was 6:32 when I walked out the door. I ended up taking the router plug with me before I left because I had a feeling he was gonna miss the bus again, and I don’t want him missing school and just sitting at home playing video games all day. I also told him he won’t be using it tonight or tomorrow, and moving forward, I’ll be cutting the internet at 9:30 pm every night so that he will have some sort of incentive not to stay up until 1 am so that he can get rest for school.

Now, she feels bad and wonders if she took it too far.

My parents failed him, and I just want him to succeed in life. I try to make home-cooked meals and kid-friendly things, and he just doesn’t like anything. I try to be nice and tell him that being an adult is hard and that he needs to learn to take better care of himself so that he doesn’t struggle later on. He just shrugs and says, “I know.” Am I being too harsh? Am I overstepping and being too much of a “big sister” on him? I love the kid to death, and I feel guilty for punishing him, but he needs it because my parents never did it. I just want him to be okay later in life. AITA?

