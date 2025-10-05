Someone Keeps Parking In Their Spot At Their Apartment Complex, And They’re Ready To Call A Tow Truck To Haul The Car Away

Sometimes, you can only take so much when it comes to someone taking your parking spot over and over…AND OVER.

WIBTA for towing someone who’s parked in my covered parking spot? “I just moved to my current apartment about six months ago. It comes with its own covered parking behind the apartments which are all clearly labeled and it’s common knowledge that covered parking at apartments is usually reserved. To be honest, I hadn’t used the reserved covered parking for the first two or three months because there are a lot of one way roads and I didn’t have the time to try and find my way. Eventually I figured it out and started using my spot.

Someone parked there once about two weeks after I started using it so I put a note that said “Please don’t park here again. It’s reserved.” I was able to find other parking and that was it. Lately, though, it’s happening more often. I leave a friendly note and go about my day.

Today, I’m mad. I come home and my spot is taken again. I leave a note saying, “Please don’t park here. Covered parking is reserved.” My neighborhood is SO congested that there is almost literally nowhere else to legally park. Plus, I pay a stupid amount in rent so I should be able to have my own freaking spot. I grab my dog and we take off to the dog park for about two hours. I come back and the car is still there. The note isn’t in the same spot so I know someone read it. I’ve emailed my landlord about it and they just brushed it off saying “We’re out of the office at 5. There’s nothing we can do.” But there are signs saying reserved parking your car will be towed. Would I be the ******* if I called to have the person towed who keeps parking in my spot?”

