Someone Tried To Stop Them From Parking In A Spot They Were Saving For A Friend, But They Parked There Anyway

I’m gonna officially go on the record right this instant and say that this drives me INSANE.

I’m referring to people who think it’s okay to STAND in a parking spot to try to save it for another person.

It should be illegal…but people do it all the time…

Check out how this Reddit user handled one of these jokers.

AITA for parking in a parking spot someone was saving for someone? “The other day (Saturday) I went to the mall near my house to run some errands. The mall is usually PACKED on the weekend so I was driving around for a good 5+ minutes trying to find parking. I was driving through a row of parking spots and finally saw an open one. When I glanced at the spot there was a man standing partially in the spot on his phone, but then he began walking away.

What the…?

So I started turning into the spot and all of a sudden someone starts literally banging on my tailgate (trunk) and yelling “HEY HEY”. So at this point I’m mad because why is some random stranger banging on my car? So I roll down my window and the person comes up to my door, and I recognize it’s the guy who was just partially standing in the spot. I was like “can I help you?” and he starts going off on my saying how he was saving this spot for his friend, and just walked away for a couple seconds to wave him down. When he stopped me I was already halfway into the spot. And also this mall was BUSY, so I’m not sure if maybe this was his first time here or what?

But you cannot “stand in a parking spot” to save it and then walk away for a couple of seconds and not think anyone is going to take it.

Here’s the deal…

So I said exactly that to him “look, sorry man but you can’t stand in a parking spot to save it or someone and leave it unattended for a couple of seconds in a busy mall parking lot.” He started going off on my and cussing me out telling me to “GET THE HELL OUT OF MY SPOT” over and over again. I said back to him “no I’m not moving” Then some other random guy came beside him and started yelling at me to move as well, who I’m assuming was the person he was holding the spot for. Anyway, it was this huge scene. I rolled my window up and began fully parking in the spot and these two guys proceeded to RUN IN FRONT OF MY CAR and start banging on the hood of it still yelling “HEY HEY, GET THE HELL OUT. MOVE”.

Jeez!

Obviously people in the parking lot saw this huge scene and thankfully this man and his son came over and started telling the guys to get the hell out of here before they call the cops. Thankfully they both ended up giving up and getting in the one guys car to presumably find another spot. I thanked the man and his son and went into the mall. Later on in the day I was on the phone with my mom and I told her what happened. She started going off on my saying that’s such an ******* move and that I didn’t have to make some huge scene and could’ve just found another spot. What if they were in a rush or something, since I wasn’t in a rush etc. I disagreed. Was this an ******* move? I just don’t think it’s socially acceptable to stand in a parking spot to hold it, but idk maybe it is a common thing to do and I’m just an *******?”

Parking at the mall is not for the faint of heart!

