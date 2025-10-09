Son Refuses To Sign Over His Share Of Family Lake House To Brother, But Now He’s Being Threatened With Losing His Inheritance

Three brothers inherited their late mother’s lake house from their father, who is now declining and no longer paying taxes or maintaining the property.

One brother wants the others to sign over their shares so he can mortgage the home, renovate it, and move in under the guise of caring for their dad.

But the plan would cut the others out of any future ownership.

I dont want to sign my share of the house over, AITAH? Mom passed away years ago. Dad left us and his 3 sons the house on the lake. in 2008. Now he is in decline, refusing to pay the property taxes, bouts of dementia, wasting what money he has every day. Letting the house fall apart. It’s obviously time to transition to assisted living.

Definitely.

My brother wants us (his bros) to sign our shares of the house over to him now. His plan is for us to sign it over so he can take out a mortgage, to fix the place up, and move in to “take care of dad”, although hes still talking about finding a home for him as well. It’s like his language changes by the day. Kinda sus. He says he will give the house to his sons and a nephew when he passes. I get nothing.

Hmmm…

I don’t think he should have to take care of dad, My brother has a house of his own, and family, and a business to run. I don’t think he wants to take care of dad honestly. Dad needs professional care and is just going to get worse. Regardless, I think pouring more money into the house that’s falling apart and giving it all to one person isn’t the right way to go. I’m just supposed to trust he won’t sell it for profit? Once its all remodeled? I told him I’m not signing anything and he his lost his mind. Said he was going to split the life insurance 3 ways but not anymore. I’m saying why not just sell the house, divide it up the way it was intended, and find a home for dad?

Family homes can bring people together, but sometimes they just tear siblings apart.

