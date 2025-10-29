Store Assistant Manager Kindly Explained To A Rude Customer Why They Can’t Have More Parking Spaces, But The Customer Wasn’t Hearing It And Told Him To Close Down The Store

Some customers think the world revolves around them.

This grocery store assistant manager encountered a rude customer who was complaining about having too many handicapped parking spaces.

She even went as far as telling him to close down the store if they can’t provide enough spaces for shoppers.

Handicapped Parking: Why have a store here at all? This is random and happened years ago, but it still bothers me a bit. I worked for a long time for a grocery store chain. This is about when I was a lowly assistant manager. On this occasion, I was working at a store in a downtown area that had been gentrified. The building the store was in used to be something else so its layout was unique. One busy afternoon, I got called up front to “help a customer,” which was always a code for a complaint. I straightened my awful company tie and headed up front. The customer in question was a conservatively dressed older women (CDOW).

CDOW: How many handicapped parking spots do you have? ME: I’m not sure ma’am (looking out the window into the parking lot), about 6, I think. I see there are some empty ones. CDOW: You have eight. Why do you have so many? ME: Well, I know we are required to have a certain number but I don’t know what that number is. CDOW: You are required to have 8? ME: I’m not sure. Probably. CDOW: Are you the manager? Why don’t you know? (at this point she wanted me to understand that I was scum of the earth and likely an impostor)

Me: (This flipped my switch from “bend over backwards” mode to “say whatever to get this bitch out of my face” mode.) Assistant Manager and it has never come up before. CDOW: I come to this store every day and I spend a lot of money here. I can never find a parking space because your parking lot is too small and you’re wasting all that space on empty handicapped parking spaces. ME: Yes the parking lot is small, but you know this building used to be a major old school department store and so when we turned it into the grocery store the parking lot was already in place. One of the costs of being in such a neat area, I guess.

CDOW: you should have put in more parking. ME: I wish we could have but the building and the current parking lot are bounded on all four sides by city streets. CDOW: If you couldn’t provide me parking you shouldn’t even have a store here (storms off) ME: (under my breath) well, that would clear up your parking problem …

