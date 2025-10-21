Store Employee Was Stopped By A Customer Who Asked For Assistance, But She Reminded Them That They’re In The Bathroom

Store employees are never safe from inconsiderate customers.

If you were in the bathroom and a customer tried to ask you a question, would you help them, or would you tell them to find someone else?

This employee was about to do her business in the bathroom when a woman stopped her.

Read the full story below to see how the story plays out.

No, I won’t help you – we’re in the bathroom! I’m a cashier at a big box store. The customers are often clueless and will stop anyone wearing the uniform and ask for help, anytime. Anyone on the floor is fair game. To be honest, I don’t mind that so much. I know where almost everything is and am used to stopping at least once or twice when crossing the store.

An inconsiderate customer stopped this employee in the bathroom.

Now, enter the clueless, inconsiderate customer. She’s more clueless than most. She needs a new electric cart and she needs it now! And there I am. So convenient for her! The only problem? We’re in the bathroom, and I’m heading for a stall. That’s when she makes her move.

She asked for some assistance on the store floor, so she let her know they’re in the bathroom.

CIC: Excuse me, my cart died and I need another one. Can you get it for me? Me: Ma’am, this is the bathroom. I can’t help you. You can get someone at the counter to help you. And with this, I turned away and went to do my business. I did let my boss know what happened, just in case she decided to complain, and I was complimented on my restraint.

Bathrooms are off limits.

People, have some common sense! I don’t care what you “need.” If a store worker is in the bathroom, they are off limits. No one is going to hold it to go and run your errands for you.

That customer should’ve known better.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person shares a similar experience.

Here’s a hilarious comment from this person.

And lastly, this person offers a valid solution.

Learn to respect bathroom breaks.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.