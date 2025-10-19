Store Manager Refused To Replace Tattered Shoes That An Irate Customer Was Insisting Were Under Warranty, So A Verbal Onslaught From The Customer Was Unleashed

Retail employees deserve a medal just for dealing with demanding customers.

“It took me 40 minutes to park, You’re giving me new shoes!” Today, I had a peach of a customer come in. For some back story, I am a manager of a shoe store. I’ve been working with the company for 9 years. When customers buy from us, we offer a one-year reasonable wear manufacturer’s defect warranty. I’m trained by vendors as well, and I can just use common sense. Sometimes, things come into me that aren’t per se “defects,” but I will make exceptions depending on what has happened, wear, and just general customer service. Today, I had a woman come in. She had purchased a pair of children’s Velcro Skechers. She had initially come in on Monday after I had left.She didn’t have the shoes with her and was asking about potential options, as the shoes were “damaged.” My shift leader at the time told her she would have to bring them in when I was on shift, and they would be inspected. Fast forward to today.

She had come in with the shoes for me to take a look at, no problem. I will be “me” and she will be SL for Skechers lady. SL: Hello, I purchased these Skechers a little over a month ago and the Velcro is no longer sticking. Me: alright, let me take a look! She then places the shoes on the desk. Typically Velcro no longer sticking isn’t a “defect.” This commonly happens when the Velcro is jammed with fluff or dirt. This is something I will attempt to fix and show customers how to do so, or this is one of those times I will make an exception, depending on wear.

These shoes on the other hand, looked like they had literally walked 500 miles and then another 500 more through mud, lakes, and just general destruction. Even if it had only been a little over a month, they were very heavily worn. The shoes still had mud stains all over them. I inspected the shoes, and found the Velcro was no longer sticking due to water damage. It also looked like the customer tried to brush the Velcro with a hair brush, making the Velcro basically fluff and frayed.

Me: unfortunately miss, this is not a defect and does not fall under our policy. SL: It took me 40 minutes to park, you’re doing something for me. Me: We cover a one-year reasonable wear manufacturer’s defect warranty. Certain things arnt covered under that policy. Velcro in this condition does not fall under it. SL: Your staff told me on Monday that I could come back and YOU would be giving me new shoes! Me: (Knowing that’s a lie) Okay miss. I am sorry for the confusion, however these things are determined on a case to case basis. SL: So you don’t train your staff!? Me: I do, this is not in their job description.

SL: That’s absolutely ridiculous! You’re clearly not trained either. This is a defect! Your staff told me I had a one-year defect warranty! Me: I am actually trained by the vendors themselves, and no, this is not a defect. SL: The Velcro isn’t sticking! Do something about this right now. Me: Again miss, this isn’t a defect, and with the shoes in this condition, I cannot issue an exchange or refund. SL: Yes. It. Is. I’ve come here twice now and I was told you would be giving me new shoes! So do your job and do something for me right now. Me: We are just going in circles with this conversation now. The product is not defective. This is a result of heavy wear. SL: She’s only been wearing them for a month. My daughter needs shoes. Go get me shoes for her now

At this point I’m over it. She got her answer—she just didn’t like it. It’s a busy Saturday and my store is full of customers. Me: Unfortunately, miss, that will not be happening today. SL: I want to talk to someone higher up than you. You are clearly dense. Me: Sure, here is customer service’s number. You can speak to a supervisor there. SL: You know what, I’ll call them here because I’m not coming back again. While I’m writing down the number, she tells her daughter to tell other customers not to shop here because we don’t have a refund policy. She also told her daughter to follow me and let me know she needed new shoes.

Her daughter was hyperactive and chatty (in another situation, I would love this child), so she did just that. I’m assisting other customers at this point. She is standing at my cash desk, yelling to one of the reps on the phone. I didn’t hear the entire conversation as I was running around like crazy. The bits I did hear were quite funny. This was a level 10 adult hissy fit.

SL: Get someone who is actually trained down here now. She has no idea what she’s doing. The Velcro isn’t sticking! My daughter needs shoes! It’s your fault she’s going to have to walk around barefoot! I will come after your company when she gets sick from not wearing shoes outside. I want to talk to your supervisor. You are the supervisor? Give me another one to talk to. She told me Velcro isn’t under warranty. What do you mean it’s a case-by-case basis? So she’s discriminating against me? I want to talk to someone else now! Her district manager should be delivering new shoes to my house. I came in today and it took me 40 minutes to park. I need new shoes now.

I am cashing someone out while she is standing there still going off. She was so ridiculious I was having a hard time keeping it together. SL: You will have another supervisor call me no later than 10am on Tuesday or I’m going to the press. She hung up now and looked at me. SL: Just so you know I was told on Monday that I would be getting new shoes, you then told me Velcro isn’t covered under warranty, and they told me it was. So clearly, you’re just as stupid as your choice. Me: Okay, well that’s fine, all 3 responses still gave you the same answer which was “no” SL: Also I don’t appreciate the smirk on your face. I’m never shopping here again. Me: Great! Thank you! She then storms out of the store telling customers not to shop here because we have no return policy. That was my entertainment for the day, that’s for sure.

What a pointless and embarrassing tantrum that was.

