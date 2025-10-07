Struggling Neighbor Keeps Taking Advantage Of His Wife’s Kindness, So This Man Told Her To Stop Helping

Kindness is a wonderful trait, but it can easily be taken advantage of by the wrong people.

If your spouse kept helping someone who didn’t appreciate it, would you let them keep helping, or would you tell them to stop?

This man has a very kind and loving wife. She keeps helping their struggling neighbors.

But he doesn’t see the neighbors as struggling. He sees them as lazy and disrespectful.

So now, he’s frustrated and says enough is enough.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my wife to stop trying to “fix” the neighborhood kids. My wife has a huge heart. It goes without saying, she is so caring. Everyone talks about how caring she is. But it’s reached a breaking point for me.

This man has a neighbor whose grandkids are lazy and irresponsible.

Our neighbor is an elderly lady raising her two grandkids, and she’s struggling. They’re 19 and 20, capable of working, but so lazy, they want to sit back and do nothing. They wait for social assistance cheques to come in, but they squander the money on drugs, booze, and ATV parts instead of trying to help their grandmother.

But his wife kept helping them and giving them food.

My wife has taken food repeatedly to this family to help. Then, they took advantage of my wife’s kindness. They borrowed our little rowboat without asking. They did some illegal fishing, no life jackets, and made a mess at our dock. We were both furious.

So he told her to stop letting them walk all over her.

My wife is disappointed in herself for being taken advantage of. I told her to stop trying to help these people. They’re just going to keep on walking all over her. I’m not going to let her keep feeding these people if they’re just going to keep treating her like crap. Am I the jerk here? I’m fuming.

It’s sad when helping someone really backfires.

Helping others is noble, but protecting yourself is just as important.

