Student Agreed To Cover His Housemate’s Rent For A Month, But Months Later, He’s Upset That His Housemate Hasn’t Paid Him Back Yet

Some people can be irresponsible with rent and debt.

If you had a roommate who claimed to be short on money, would you be willing to pay their rent for them?

This man is living with five other housemates in student accommodations.

One of his housemates asked him if he could cover his rent for a month because he was broke.

He agreed, but months later, he feels torn between confronting him and keeping the peace in the house.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH for wanting to confront my housemate about money he owes me? I live in student accommodation, with 6 of us total. A couple months ago, one of my housemates asked if I could cover his share of rent for a month because he was “short on money.” I agreed, since I didn’t want us all to get in trouble with the landlord.

This man felt like he was being taken advantage of.

The issue is he still hasn’t paid me back. No mention of it. No signs of even trying. What makes it worse is he’s constantly going out drinking and spending like nothing’s wrong. Now, I feel like I’m being taken advantage of.

But he doesn’t want to cause any drama, so he’s thinking about letting it go.

On the one hand, I want to call him out and demand the money back. On the other hand, I don’t want to cause drama in the house and make things awkward with the other 5 people. AITA if I make a big deal about it? Or should I just firm it and take the loss for the sake of peace in the accommodation?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shares a possible conversation starter for the roommate.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

This person gives more helpful advice.

Finally, short and simple.

Helping someone is kind, but letting them take advantage of you is another story.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.