Student Is Determined To Be Financially Responsible After Growing Up Poor, But Now Her Mom Is Asking To Use Her Credit Card, And The Reason Has Her Tempted To Back Down

AITA for not allowing my mother to use my credit card for a procedure she needs? I am a 20-year-old woman with a summer job. I use loans to be able to pay for my semesters at university, while keeping my student debt to a minimum. My mom (female, 49) hasn’t been able to work a job in years, so we survive off of welfare and disability. I am dependent on my mom for food and housing, and I don’t want to take anything she provides me with for granted. I help her when I can and ever since I got my first job I’ve given her a lot of money.

My mother has been dealing with dental issues for a while. It causes her a lot of pain, but she doesn’t have the money to get her teeth fixed. Recently she’s been looking into the procedure she needs a lot, and is convinced that she can pay for it if she budgets better. She decided she could pay for it in instalments but needs a credit card for the process. My mother doesn’t have access to a credit card. I’m not sure why, but I’m assuming it’s because of debt. I, on the other hand, do have a credit card.

I’ve tried to set financial boundaries my mom before, but it’s been hard. If she needs money then she needs the money. The one boundary I’ve been trying to maintain is my credit card. She’s asked in the past to be able to use my credit card to pay for bills and other consistent expenses. She says the reasoning is that it will help me build my credit score. I understand that, but I still think giving her access to my credit card is scary. Even if I 100% trusted her, or if we were better off financially, I still feel like I would be hesitant to let her use it.

After researching the procedure, my mother asked if I would be okay with letting her use my credit card to pay for the instalments. The second I heard her say the word credit card, I immediately said no. She kept insisting saying “why aren’t you okay with it?” and that she would pay it back, and that she needed it, etc. I really didn’t know what to tell her so I just kept saying no and that I wasn’t okay with it.

She ended the conversation sounding incredibly sad, and now I feel conflicted. In my mind I feel like not giving her access to my credit card is the right thing to do, but she also needs this procedure and I feel bad for denying her that. So am I wrong for not letting my mom use my credit card? AITA?

