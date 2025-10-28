Teenage Boy Missed Wishing His Dad A Happy Birthday At Midnight, So His Dad Lashed Out At Him And Accused Him Of Forgetting His Birthday

If you were watching TV with your family the night before your birthday and the clock struck midnight, would you expect them to notice the time and wish you a happy birthday?

AITA for apparently “forgetting” my fathers birthday? My dad’s birthday is today, the 18th. Yesterday, I (17M) was watching a TV show with my mother. We were so in tune watching that we didn’t see the clock had turned 12 a.m, and technically, his birthday begun.

He was sitting with us. He usually goes to sleep before 12 because he wakes up for work early in the morning, but he says he stayed much longer on purpose to see if we’d forgotten or not. We were unaware the clock had surpassed 12 a.m., and he left to go to bed at 12:15 a.m. He says after he went to bed, my sister called him from across the country to tell him happy birthday, but we just didn’t pay much attention to the time.

The next day, on the 18th, as soon as he woke up, I told him happy birthday. But he started saying that we forgot his birthday and didn’t care about him as much as the TV show. He started blaming us, saying that my sister from across the country told him happy birthday, but we didn’t.

Later, while running errands, with me and him in the car, he lashed out on me, saying I didn’t care about him, and that I forgot his birthday. When, in fact, I showed him that I had his birthday in my calendar for months. I even DM’ed my sister reminding her that our father’s birthday is soon.

He doesn’t listen and calls me a liar. He says even if we didn’t see the time, after we stopped watching TV, there’s no way we wouldn’t know what time it is, and we should have knocked on his door and wished him happy birthday. No? I’m not knocking on his door and potentially waking him up for this. He says he was awake, but how am I supposed to know that? People go to their bedrooms to sleep especially after midnight.

Birthdays should be celebrated in the daylight. It’s so unfair blaming me for this, and right now, he refuses to talk to me unless I admit I’m wrong. I don’t believe I’m wrong though. He should know that most people wish others happy birthday in the morning or noon, just not after midnight. AITA?

Just because they didn’t greet you at 12 midnight doesn’t mean they don’t care.

