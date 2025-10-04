Teenage Customer Made Up An E-mail That Doesn’t Exist For Her Apple ID, So She Couldn’t Download Anything
You’d think that nowadays most people would know the basics about technology, but alas…
In today’s story, we learn that some people don’t see the point in having an e-mail… So they just make up fake ones! And retail workers have to deal with it!
It’s not fun.
Let’s read the whole story.
What do you mean I need a real gmail?!
Customer walks in and needs some help with her Apple ID, and she has her password written down, which is a miracle by prepaid cellphone standards, so my coworker tries to help her out for a bit to no avail.
Coworker: I’m trying to reset your apple ID, so you’ll have to check your gmail first
Her: What do you mean? I dont have a gmail…
Coworker: Well, you need one when you create your Apple ID, and it’s listing a gmail right here
Her: Oh that’s not a real gmail
Coworker: …what?
It was a baffling situation.
Her: Yeah I made that gmail up it doesn’t actually exist
At that point even I looked over and my coworker and I exchanged looks that basically said “how stupid can you be.”
If this was some old lady that didn’t understand technology that would have been a bit more acceptable, but this was a teenage girl who was somehow tech illiterate in 2018.
Coworker: Well theres nothing I can do without a real gmail
She didn’t get it.
Her: But I can’t use it! It’s useless and I just bought it! Can I return it?
Coworker: Yeah, but you’d have to go back to the store you bought it at
Her: Why?! That’s too far! I need to return it because it doesn’t work!
Me: Well it does work, because you do have service and stuff it’s just your Apple ID needs a real gmail to work, I’m not sure why you’d put in a fake one
Her: I can’t download anything though so it’s useless! I just bought it earlier today, can’t I return it?
Wait for it…
Coworker and I looked at each other again, knowing this would just go in circles
Coworker: Yeah but you’d have to go back to the original store. Unfortunately, there’s nothing I can do now, but you do have 7 days to return it.
Her: …fine! First thing tomorrow I’m going back to that store to return it.
She left in a huff (as is tradition)…
And we couldn’t help but feel sorry for the poor workers she was going to yell at tomorrow when she found out the phone was a final sale, no exchanges or returns allowed, as was clearly indicated on her receipt.
