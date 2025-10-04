Teenage Girl Has Trouble Saying “No” When Her Autistic Stepsister Asks For Help, But She’s Sick Of Cleaning Up Her Messes

Imagine living in a blended family where you have a new autistic stepsister.

AITAH for asking for stuff in return after helping/cleaning up after my ‘step-sister’? I (16F) am currently living with my mum, her boyfriend, his two kids (14F,17M) and my older brother (19M). I usually call his daughter my step-sister because it’s a lot easier for me. His daughter( who I will call Clara) has autism and tends to not clean up after herself.

Last night I went to go get in the bath and the door was closed so naturally I knocked and asked what’s wrong. Clara says she clogged the toilet. I told her to use the toilet scrubber to get it down and she said she made it worse. I told her to let me in so I could help and not surprisingly it was a mess.

I spent about 10-15 minutes unclogging it to the best of my ability which also lead to me getting backsplash of poop water onto my face while she went downstairs and did nothing. I also did not get a thank you which is why I’m a little more mad than I should be. Later that night Clara knocks on my door telling me she’s messed her hair up. So I tell her to let me look and see that she has used my curly hair products as well as my diffuser without my knowledge.

I told her what to do and even showed her. But she asked me to do it for her which I did since I have trouble saying no but I ended up helping her with it and with the products and diffuser. I then this morning told my mum and told her I want stuff because I did that (mainly the clogged toilet thing). And she said that I just need to learn to say no.

I agree that I don’t like saying no but this isn’t the first time I’ve had to clean up after her. She leaves bowls on the table, mugs, wrappers, her art supplies which she leaves me to clean up if we are doing it together. I know she’s probably doing it unintentionally but I don’t want to speak up because our families just moved in together and I don’t want to cause anything. So AITAH?

