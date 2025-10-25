Teenage Girl Works Hard To Clean Their House, So She Finally Snapped At Her Stepmom Who Criticized Her For Her Small Messes

Household responsibilities can feel overwhelming when shared unfairly.

AITA for yelling at my step mum for telling me to clean up better, causing her to spend Easter at her mum’s place. I (17F) live with my Dad, my stepmum, and my step-siblings (15F and 10M). My dad is the breadwinner of the house, and my stepmum currently started a business venture as a boutique owner. She works a part-time 9-to-5 weekday job to partially fund it.

We live in a conservative country where the gender roles are very strict. My siblings and I had to take on the majority of the housework. I make all meals and my siblings wash dishes. Recently, I had a party for one of my and my sister’s friends where I was the chef and my sister helped out.

I had to make everything from home and take it to the location. It was a tight deadline, and I managed to complete it. I cleaned all the counters and appliances, swept the floor, and mopped the kitchen and dining room. I did, however, leave a huge pile of dishes which were washed by the time I came back.

Now, here’s where I might be the jerk. The birthday included a breakfast menu which I also had to make. That morning, my step mum entered the kitchen and started picking at small things. Like how I left the flour out (which I was still actively using). Or how I forgot to put leftovers in the fridge. Or how I wasn’t thorough enough when I cleaned a certain appliance.

I blew up on her. I feel like it was from pent-up resentment. But to keep on topic, I feel like the standard she has set for how she wants the house to be is one she herself can’t keep. So I was angry, she thinks that kids who don’t even get allowances are gonna keep it up. Needless to say, we got into a huge argument where I said a lot of harsh things.

I feel like a servant in my own home. We are at their beck and call for everything. We make customised breakfast orders for each of them. They have separate dinner requests. We make them tea and snacks throughout the day. And we have school, homework, and assignments we have to complete.

We must also be A students, but must, at the same time, keep the home completely clean. We have two-story five-bedroom house. And I would be okay with this if she didn’t have to constantly bark at how we haven’t cleaned small things she could very well do herself. As she doesn’t manage her boutique on her own and she gets off work early, and the only housework she does is sometimes make breakfast and deep clean on Sunday.

But then again, I might be entitled. And I feel bad now because her kids also got involved and yelled at her, as well. She ended up packing up and going to spend Easter at her mum’s. I could have just let it be and fixed the stuff she wanted me to fix because they don’t take so long. So, AITA?

This user shares their personal thoughts.

That should be the job of adults, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, this user shares another truthful insight.

