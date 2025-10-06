Rude Neighbor Kept Parking In Their Designated Spot, So They Finally Called A Tow Truck

Why do some people not understand the concept of reserved parking?

AITA for telling entitled neighbor she can’t park in my spot? “Mom, stepdad and I moved from Virginia to Texas. I have a brother that lived with us but he chose to stay in Virginia with my aunt. Stepdad kept the apartment in Virginia and rented it out to someone. It did not work out and so my brother decided he’d stay in stepdad’s apartment. Months later, I moved back to Virginia from Texas to stepdad’s apartment as well. My brother isn’t home much, so his parking spot is vacant most of the time.

We have this neighbor (who lives in a house with a driveway) that we’ve known for over 10 years. She’s problematic in which she doesn’t understand boundaries and limits. She’s incredibly too comfortable, but that’s because my mom is a pushover and doesn’t know how to say “no”. Example: years ago, she asked my mom to drive her car. She’d come over unannounced, she’d rummage through things in the kitchen, list goes on. Now, we have two parking spots in a private parking lot which is reserved and paid for by us. My mom used to let our neighbor park there free of charge as courtesy, but since my brother and I are back, it’s changed.

Tonight, she asked me if she can use the spot. I said no. I see her car there anyway, I text and ask her why she’s there and she said “really?” I said “yes, really” I left, come back and her car is still there. I call her and tell her she needs to move. She proceeds to ask me why I need two parking spots, I tell her it’s none of her business, etc. I’m arguing with her, she hangs up. Little did I know, she called my stepdad to ask if she can park there. She is so entitled that she called my stepdad who doesn’t live here, to ask if she can use the spot after I already told her no. Are you kidding me?! Oh and apparently, he told her that she could park there. Sidenote: he and I don’t get along, I’m sure he did this out of spite. I called a tow truck. AITA?”

