This Guy Noticed A Data Breach With A Company But Couldn’t Get Them To Respond, So He Infiltrated His Way Into An Interview To Drop The News

The world of cyber security is a highly complex arms race, but a lot of the time, the failures that occur come down to just not caring enough to be on the defensive.

That seems to be what’s up in this story from TikTok user @kerneldump:

“Put a finger down if you ever applied to cyber security job and a few days later you get an email from the recruiter inviting you to a phone screener, the phone screener goes, ‘great,’ so they set you up with an interview with the hiring manager, you blow it out of the water with the hiring manager, so then they start setting you up with interviews to meet the rest of the engineers on the team, engineers on other teams, and everything goes great.”

“Now you have an interview set up with the CISO and you sit down with the CISO and the CISO says, ‘hey what interested you in this company?’ And you say, ‘well three months ago I got a dark web monitoring alert that an email, a username, and virtual credit card number that I’ve only ever used on your website was found on the dark web…'”

“‘And after hours of trying to get a hold of customer service, using your web portal, and contacting your security email account, I got nowhere and so I thought the only way to get your attention would be to apply for this job and sit down with a CISO so that I could personally tell you that you have suffered a security breach and you haven’t notified your customers.'”

“Oh, and I’m not interested in the job.”

