This Martian Rock Sold For $4.3 Million At Auction, But Some Are Wondering Whether The Sale Was Even Legal

How much would you pay to have a piece of the Red Planet on your mantelpiece?

The answer, for someone at least, was $4.3 million, as a meteorite confirmed to originate from Mars, sold at auction recently.

But little did the anonymous buyer know that this big red piece of space rock, which dates back millions of years, was about to be at the heart of some major international controversy.

That’s because the 54lb meteorite known as NWA 16788, was found in the Sahara Desert within the African country of Niger – and now Niger are embroiled in a battle with international auctioneers Sotheby’s, since the country claims that the artefact was illegally exported, meaning that the meteorite (or the money) should rightfully be theirs.

According to an article by the BBC, Sotheby’s refute Niger’s claim, explaining that their rigorous checks include ensuring that proper documentation is present and legal protocols were followed at every step in an artefact’s pre-sale journey:

“NWA 16788 was exported from Niger and transported in line with all relevant international procedures. As with everything we sell, all relevant documentation was in order at each stage of its journey, in accordance with best practice and the requirements of the countries involved.”

However, the Nigerien government disagree, and have launched an investigation into the export of NWA 16788 – the largest and most recently found Martian meteorite – though they admit in a statement that they don’t yet have specific legislation on the export of meteorites, only the loose category of cultural artefacts:

“The Nigerien government has expressed doubts about the legality of its export, citing possible international illicit trafficking. It has launched an official investigation led by the Ministries of Mines, Security, Higher Education, and Justice to determine the circumstances of its discovery and sale. Although Niger does not yet have specific legislation on meteorites, countries such as Morocco require their restitution if they are discovered on their territory.”

With all this, and the mystery surrounding the sale – including the anonymity of the person who discovered the meteorite, the person who sold it, and the person who bought it – it’s understandable that eyebrows have been raised across the world.

Among those suspicious parties was the University of Chicago’s Professor Paul Sereno, who has close ties with Niger thanks to his years of archaeological work in the country. Sereno is convinced that the meteorite was illegally smuggled out of the country, as he explained to the BBC:

“International law says you cannot simply take something that is important to the heritage of a country – be it a cultural item, a physical item, a natural item, an extraterrestrial item – out of the country. You know we’ve moved on from colonial times when all this was okay.”

While Sereno and the Nigerien state understandably want the meteorite returned (or compensation in its place), scientists and space aficionados across the world also lament the private sale.

Though it has been exhibited a few times in Italy and the US, many consider it a travesty that the private sale suggests that the awe-inspiring meteorite will never be on public display again.

