Three Family Members Enter A Store, But Before They Leave, All Of Them Manage To Make Very Weird Requests

A Family of Crazies When I used to work at a large electronic store chain I had to help a family of three who all had a few screws loose in the head. I’m working a mid day shift and the only one working the cash registers. I’m actually a camera salesman but I wanted the extra shift. It’s pretty slow so I’m just chillin’ at my station when a family of three come up to my register: a son (SON), a Father (FAT) and one mother (MOT) in a wheelchair with a pile of cds in her lap. I don’t like to judge people but there was just something off about this family.

MOT: WHY IS IT SO EXPENSIVE THAT’S RIDICULOUS! Me: That’s just the price ma’am. You have a lot of CDs here. MOT: $300?? No NO. You have to give me a discount on that. That’s too expensive. Me: Sorry but most CD’s are about $10-$15 so if you have about 30 here its going to come out about that much. Do you want them or no? She stops and calms down a bit after she realizes maths. All the while her husband and son are just standing there blankly. It was really creepy.

MOT: Ok hold on let me get rid of some. She proceeds to go through each one very slowly. By now I have a line building up behind her. Finally she whittles it down to a grand total of TWO cds. Yes, TWO. How do you have the budget for only two cds and grossly overestimate by that much? Whatever, so I ring her up for the two as quickly as possible so I can get to the rest of the line. After I hand her the receipt she shoves her cellphone in my hand and says….

MOT: HERE CALL ME A CAB Me: Ma’am I can’t call you a cab that’s not my job. I know she is in a wheelchair but I’m pretty sure people don’t call cabs with their legs. Don’t forget she has two able bodied people with her. MOT: What do you mean you can’t call me a cab?! What kind of customer service is this?!

Me: Um ma’am that’s not my job and I have other customers I have to help. If you want to wait til I finish this line then I’ll call you a cab. She continues yelling at me and finally the LP guy sees all the commotion and comes over. LP Guy: “She can’t call you a cab miss she has work to do.” After arguing a bit the LP Guy finally says he’ll just do it.

So LP Guy gets on the phone with a cab service. The family is waiting next to him. Then he turns to the husband and asks for his name…. FAT: Marcus. LPGuy: (to cab service) It’s for Marcus. (to Marcus) Sir what’s your last name? FAT: Marcus LPGuy: Oh, so what’s your first name? FAT: Marcus LPGuy: And…your last name is Marcus? FAT: Yes. LPGuy: So your name is Marcus Marcus?

At that, FAT gets in LPGuy’s face and yells… FAT: WHAT THE HECK DO YOU NEED MY NAME FOR?! MOT: No no…he needs it for the cab honey. FAT looks dumbfounded and says,”Oh.” Anyway LPGuy gets off the phone and the family waits out front for the cab. We just look at each other in disbelief.

Bonus Son Round: As they are waiting outside the son comes back in to buy a soda. I ring him up. SON: Can I have your phone number? Me: What? Why? SON: So I can call you sometime for a date. Are you kidding me?

Me: No. Sorry. He gets mad and snatches the receipt from my hand and in a very rude tone asks for a bag. As a very environmentally friendly person it always annoys me when people get bags unnecessarily. Whatever, I put the soda in a small bag and off he goes. What does he do? He walks out to his parents, takes the soda out of the bag and throws the bag away. He used the bag for all of 3 seconds. There was something seriously wrong with these people.

