Two Customers Claim The Car Wash Caused A Fender Bender, But The Employee Insists On Looking At The Security Footage

Well, you don’t hear about car accidents in car washes very often, but I guess they happen from time to time.

And it happened here, folks!

But something sketchy was going on, and the employee wasn’t about to take what the customers said at face value.

Get all the details below, and see what you think!

Fender-bender in the car wash. Who is at fault? Let’s find out! “Several years ago I worked at a gas station with a car wash. This car wash uses a chain that pulls every vehicle through at the same speed, about 25 feet apart. The car wash was the cause of about 80% of all customer grievances. This one was a bit different… One weekday afternoon I was stocking shelves when a young woman and an old man came in together. They spot me and say we need to have a conversation, so I move back behind the counter. “Okay, so what can I do for you?” I ask with a smile.

Uh oh!

The woman is about to speak when the old man cuts her off. “Your car wash damaged my car! Both of ours.” Not the first time I’ve head this. “Huh, how so?” I ask. The woman chimes in. “We were both in the car wash. I was ahead of him, and the car wash pulled his car into the back of mine, hard.”

That doesn’t sound right…

Immediate red flag: that’s impossible. The chain can’t pull one vehicle faster or slower than another. So I tell them exactly that. The woman says, “Is it po–” “Are you calling me a LIAR?!” the man asks, interrupting the woman. The woman is visibly annoyed.

The employee clarifies.

“What I’m saying,” I point out to the man, “is that the car wash couldn’t have done this. Either you,” I make eye contact with the woman, “hit the brakes,” I look back at the man, ” or you hit the gas.” “I didn’t touch the brakes,” the woman said, sounding as though she’s started second-guessing herself. “I’m not STUPID!” the man shot back. “I never touched the gas pedal!”

Now, not to be agist, but old people are usually the ones who have issues with using the car wash, so he was my prime suspect.

They had an ace up their sleeve.

“Well, thankfully the car wash is lined with cameras, so I’ll just go rewind the footage and see what happened.” I say matter-of-factly. “Oh, uh that’s not necessary, we’ll just have [company name] pay for the damages.” the man says agreeably. Hmm. “Well [company name] is gonna wanna review the footage anyway, so I might as well do that now.”

The man keeps arguing.

“No no, let’s not waste any more of our time.” the man says nervously. I exaggeratedly raise an eyebrow at him, then glance over at her. She clues in that I’m laying the pressure on him, and also looks at him suspiciously. Now it’s time to twist the knife. “Oh but surely the camera footage will prove your innocence, sir?” Silence. Yep, it’s him.

Well, would you look at that?!?!

So I review the footage and sure enough, while he was being pulled by the chain at first, he hit the gas and rear-ended her. I came back behind the counter and look at the woman. “Well, turns out he hit the gas and rear-ended you. Now even though it happened in the car wash, it wasn’t caused by the car wash, so this matter will have to be solved between the two of you. If you would like the camera footage to provide to insurance, I’d be happy to give it to you.” I look over at the old man with a smirk. He knew he was screwed. She thanks me and looks over at him as if to say, “Pay up, sucker.””

The employee did a great job figuring out who was responsible.

This guy was trying to pull a fast one at the car wash!

