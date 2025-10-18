Two Cops Cut In Line At A Fast Food Restaurant, But The Customer Behind Them Wasn’t Going To Let Them Get Away With It

It’s not often that we have stories about police officers, sandwich artists, and etiquette, but today is one of those days.

AITAH for asking an on duty police officer to go to the back of the queue in Subway? This was something I remembered recently when I was having a conversation with a friend.

I was in a Subway with my sister once queuing to make our order during the busy lunchtime hours when two police officers walked in. They were clearly on their break as they had switched off/turned down the volume on their radios. They walked to the front of the queue, ignoring the fact that there were 5 or 6 people in front of them.

It seemed like an abuse of power.

Whilst i have the upmost respect for all emergency services, I do feel that some police officers can abuse their positions. Add the fact that they had switched off/turned down their radios, this indicated to me that they wouldn’t be rushing off to a call and that they felt empowered to jump to the front of the queue.

I spoke up and asked them to join the queue correctly.

One of the officers looked at me like I had grown a second head and said that they need to rush to get back to duty. When i pointed out that they had switched off their radios so they must not have been too concerned, they actually moved behind me in the queue (not all the way to the back) they continued to roll their eyes/tut at me.

Once my sister and I received our order and left, she started laughing hysterically but said that she was so embarrassed that I did that. I genuinely felt that I was right to speak up, if they had asked politely, I would have gladly stepped aside and said no more, but the fact that they just assumed it was ok rubbed me up the wrong way.

