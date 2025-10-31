Two Men Refuse To Move Their Trucks So Employee Can Finish Store Closing Duties, So The Manger Calls The Police

Imagine working at a hardware store at closing time, and one of your closing duties involves moving some of the things outside inside where they’ll be safe overnight. What would you do if several trucks were in your way?

In this story, one employee finds himself in this situation, and even though the truck drivers seem nice enough at first, it becomes clear that they are not in a rush and don’t care that they’re in the way.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The store is technically private property, and you are technically tresspassing. Go away. Okay, so, I work in a big box hardware store, and part of our closing procedures is to bring in any unwrapped pallets of stuff from outside, so that people don’t take stuff overnight. This requires a forklift, and takes 5-10 minutes. So, last night, we had closed and locked all the doors at 9:20pm (20 minutes late, because of course someone came in at the last second). We have until 10 to do all of our closing stuff, and then we go home. So, I get on my forklift, and start heading out. There were two pickup trucks, one right in front of the only door big enough for the forklift, and the other in front of 4 of the 7 things I need to bring in.

The guys seemed nice enough.

So, I go out and say “hey, guys, I have a bunch of stuff to do out here tonight, you mind moving” “oh, yeah, yeah, we’re just finishing up, give us like 5 minutes”. Okay, fine, I have some stuff to do inside anyway. 9:35. I get done with my inside stuff (I did a bunch of extra stuff to give them some more time) these guys are still there.

The guys clearly aren’t in a rush.

“Hey, I really need you guys to move. I need to get stuff done out here” “yeah, we’re about done”. At this point, all I have left to do is the stuff outside, so I just sit on the forklift right inside the door waiting. What do these guys do? Get a rag and a bottle of turtle wax out of one of their trucks, and start cleaning their trucks.

The manager gets involved.

9:45, they’re still working on their trucks. My manager comes down to ask me why the hell I wasn’t done. I just point at the guys with their trucks. He goes out, and tells them what I’ve now told them twice, their response? “Hey, back off man, we’re gonna be here as long as we want”.

This is taking too long.

10:00. It’s just my manager and myself left in the store. They have just finished with the front truck, and begin to move to the 2nd truck. My manager has just finished the process of getting permission to kick them out from the higher ups. The police are called.

That didn’t end well for one of the men.

10:15. Cops show up. I was told to stay in the store, and the manager went to go and talk to the police. They all go to talk to these guys. 10:20. One guy is arrested (I guess he had a warrant, and didn’t notice the cops), and a tow truck is called. The other is charged with thresspassing (because, yes, stores are private property!) and drives away. 10:45. Tow truck finally shows up, and tows the truck of the arrested guy away. I finish my closing duties. 10:55. I finally get to go home.

Wow. All they had to do was move their trucks so they weren’t in the way. They didn’t even have to leave the parking lot.

