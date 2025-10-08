Unemployed Woman Asks Her Friend For Money, But The Friend Says No Because She Thinks She Should Get A Job

Have you ever lost your job and struggled to find another one?

If you were in that situation, would you eventually give up looking for a job and start begging your friends to give you money, or would you take whatever job you could get?

In today’s story, one friend is working two jobs, and the other friend is unemployed.

The unemployed friend asks the employed friend for money, but the employed friend doesn’t want to give her anything.

Let’s find out why.

AITA for not sending $10 for Starbucks… So back in April me and this old coworker lost our jobs around the same time. At first I felt bad for both of us, like “dang we’re in the same boat.” We hung out a couple times, nothing major, but I thought we were cool.

They’re no longer in the same boat.

Fast forward to now and my life is basically just me working two jobs (not because I want to, but because I have to). I’m tired all the time, constantly stressing about bills, just barely holding it together. Meanwhile she has made zero effort to find a job. Like none. Not even pretending. She just floats around, asking guys for money (don’t even wanna know what in return) and that’s her whole plan. I try not to judge but at the same time it’s hard not to when I’m out here grinding and she’s just… not.

Her friend asked her for a favor.

So today out of nowhere she messages me and asks if I can send her $10 for Starbucks because it’s her kid’s birthday and she wants to “get them a treat.” I literally had to reread it. Starbucks?? For a kid?? And I’m the one she’s hitting up?? Like… girl I’m over here working myself into the ground with two jobs and you think I’m the person who’s gonna give you money for cake pops?? It’s not even about the $10, it’s the fact that she hasn’t done a single thing to try to change her situation. She’s made asking people for money her lifestyle, and now she thinks she can ask me too. Meanwhile I’m scraping just to pay my car note and keep the lights on.

She thinks Starbucks in unnecessary.

And I know some people will say “it’s her kid’s birthday, have some compassion” but honestly… no. You don’t need Starbucks to make a birthday special. Bake a cake at home, do a movie night, make popcorn, go to the park. Kids don’t care if it’s Starbucks specifically. But instead of putting in any effort, she just asks people for cash like it’s nothing. Idk, maybe I’m just salty because I’m exhausted and broke and bitter, but the audacity of her asking me for money when she hasn’t even tried to get a job since April?? It blew my mind.

No kid needs Starbucks for their birthday. It’s probably not her kid’s birthday.

She probably just wants Starbucks. Does she even have a kid?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the friend a slacker.

Another person jokes about what it means to be an adult.

There would only be one reason to give her money.

Here’s a suggestion of what to tell the friend.

It’s true. She doesn’t really sound like a friend.

Friends don’t beg friends for money.

