UPS Employee Shows How Many Deliveries She Has To Make During A Workday

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, be nice to the delivery drivers you encounter on the road and when they drop packages on your porch.

Those folks are working hard!

And this video proves it.

A UPS worker named Mandy posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a peek inside her delivery truck to show them how busy a typical workday is for her.

Mandy gave TikTok viewers a look inside her truck so they can see what she deals with on a daily basis.

And it looks pretty packed in there!

Mandy said, “I love when people ask, ‘Do you get the easier routes because you’re a girl?’”

She continued, “I get whatever route is given to me because I don’t own my own route yet.”

That’s gonna keep her busy!

Take a look at the video.

We know what we signed up for. 💪 #work #ups

She works hard for her money, no doubt about it!

