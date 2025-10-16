Video Game Store Employee Warns Parents About Content In Games Instead Of Selling To Kids, And His Boss Would Be Furious If They Found Out

Sometimes turning down a sale feels way better than making one.

So, what would you do if you worked at a video game store and constantly witnessed kids begging their parents for games they were too young to play?

Would you stay out of it and let the sale go through?

Or would you tell them all the reasons they shouldn’t buy the game?

In the following story, one video game store employee discusses this very thought and is guilty of the latter.

Here’s what he had to say.

Retail Confessions: What is something you do at work that could get you fired if your boss found out? I work in a video game store, and I often pay attention to the customers before they come up to the counter. When I see annoying brats come in with their oblivious parents asking for the new Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, or Saints Row, I like to point out the ESRB ratings, tell them how violent, how much swearing, and how much *** is in the game. Sometimes, we get those latchkey kids with parents who say, “Oh, it’s okay; my 7-year-old has played the previous one already.”

Now, he targets a specific game.

I usually just face-palm after they leave, but then there are the parents who are genuinely upset that their child has convinced them to buy the game by saying, “But I played it at Ryan’s house!” and walk away without buying the game. My favourite thing to do now is tell parents of little ***** wanting to buy Saints Row 4 that you can use a giant ***** as a bat and you can change the size of your body parts, and 99% of the time they’re horrified and nope the heck out of our store, thanking us profusely for letting them know. I get so much satisfaction when I see the realization in the parents’ eyes and the disappointment in their children’s eyes. If my boss found out, he’d be really mad that we’re purposely giving up $60 in sales, but sometimes, it must be done.

Wow! He must have a bunch of little kids who despise him.

Let’s check to see what Reddit readers think about kids and inappropriate video games.

This pharmacy employee also looks out for customers.

Here’s a former fast food employee who values honesty.

According to this reader, they would do something similar.

That’s a great boss.

It’s great that he cares! Some people wouldn’t even think twice and just let the parents walk away uninformed.

