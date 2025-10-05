Walmart Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Watermelon She Bought And The Heat Damage It Had
by Matthew Gilligan
When you buy a watermelon during the hot summer months, you want it to be fresh AND refreshing, right?
Of course, you do!
But unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this case…
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she wasn’t pleased with the watermelon she bought from a Walmart store.
The video shows a big puddle of liquid on the woman’s floor and only had one question…
The TikTokker said, “What the ****, Walmart?”
She showed viewers the awful shape that the watermelon was in and she said the damages weren’t caused by heat.
The TikTokker then cut into the watermelon with a pair of scissors, and the inside of it was pretty UGLY.
The woman told viewers, “It doesn’t stink, but I am completely ******* disgusted.”
Here’s the video.
@gyaldem_ari
@Walmart I just got this THREE DAYS AGO 😭😭😭
TikTok users shared their thoughts.
This person offered some advice.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
That was NOT a good looking watermelon.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.