October 5, 2025 at 8:48 am

Walmart Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Watermelon She Bought And The Heat Damage It Had

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a watermelon

TikTok/@gyaldem_ari

When you buy a watermelon during the hot summer months, you want it to be fresh AND refreshing, right?

Of course, you do!

But unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this case…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she wasn’t pleased with the watermelon she bought from a Walmart store.

woman touching a watermelon

TikTok/@gyaldem_ari

The video shows a big puddle of liquid on the woman’s floor and only had one question…

The TikTokker said, “What the ****, Walmart?”

She showed viewers the awful shape that the watermelon was in and she said the damages weren’t caused by heat.

a cut open watermelon

TikTok/@gyaldem_ari

The TikTokker then cut into the watermelon with a pair of scissors, and the inside of it was pretty UGLY.

The woman told viewers, “It doesn’t stink, but I am completely ******* disgusted.”

a watermelon that was cut open

TikTok/@gyaldem_ari

Here’s the video.

@gyaldem_ari

@Walmart I just got this THREE DAYS AGO 😭😭😭

♬ original sound – Raquel_janae

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.22.47 PM Walmart Customer Wasnt Impressed With The Watermelon She Bought And The Heat Damage It Had

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.22.59 PM Walmart Customer Wasnt Impressed With The Watermelon She Bought And The Heat Damage It Had

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.23.20 PM Walmart Customer Wasnt Impressed With The Watermelon She Bought And The Heat Damage It Had

That was NOT a good looking watermelon.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter