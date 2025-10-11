Water Park Patrons Run Inside The Gift Store When It Starts Raining Outside, So The Store Employee Calls Them Out On How Ridiculous They’re Being

If you go to a water park, you’re going to get wet. In fact, that’s the whole point.

What would you do if you were at a water park when it started raining outside? Would you continue to play at the water park, or would you look for someplace to get out of the rain?

In this story, one water park gift store employee shares what happens when it starts raining.

Let’s read all the details.

“Hiding from water at a water park.” I used to work in a gift shop at a water park during the summer. The only time the park would close during the day was for thunderstorms, not if it was just raining. One day I was working in the shop cleaning and suddenly what looks like the entire park starts running into and hiding in the shop.

These people weren’t thinking clearly!

I asked one of my co-workers what was going on and they said it started to rain. I asked if they mean it was a thunderstorm and they said, “Nope. Just a summer shower that should be gone in a few minutes.” When there was finally no more room in the rest of the shop, I could not hold it in anymore. I yelled out to the crowd, “You all came here to have fun and get wet in the water. All but three of you are wearing a bathing suit. So let me ask you all one quick question. Why are you all hiding from water at a water park?”

Now, there’a new rule.

Within a few seconds, half the crowd facepalmed and started walking out. Not a single person said a word while they walked out of the shop. Later that day, my manager said, “Over the years, we have made a bunch of jokes about something like this happening. We never thought this would actually happen. Park security just said we can not allow that to happen again. I now have to make a rule saying that customers can not go into the water park gift shop and hide from the water.”

That is pretty silly to hide from water at a water park; although, I can see the difference between being in water and having your face hit with water falling from the sky nonstop.

It’s not exactly the same thing.

