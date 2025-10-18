She Brought Her Pet Bird When She Moved In With Her Fiancé, But Then Her Fiancé Decided To Adopt A Cat

Having pets we love is one of the great joys in life.

But having pets that don’t get along with each other can be one of the biggest pains.

Communication about these things is important, otherwise you might end up with a story like this…

Imagine two pets that don’t get along, one belonging to each girlfriend. Can the relationship survive?

AITA for wanting to leave my girlfriend over her new cat Me (24F) and my fiancé (26F) have been dating for 4 years and moved in together to her house a year ago. To clarify, she comes from a wealthy family and her parents bought her the apartment. I have a conure whom I love and have been taking care of since I was 14 and she let me bring him to her new place, and I promised to fully look after him and not involve her with his care. Other than minor complaints like the noises he makes, they have been getting along pretty well.

A Conure is a kind of parrot. Another pet might be a problem.

The problem started two months ago when she started a conversation about potentially getting a cat. I told her my concerns regarding the danger the cat would cause to my bird. Our apartment is not very big and conures love being everywhere around the house. After this, she agreed with me and I thought it was over.

A month later, she brings home a cat she picked up from a shelter without asking me first. I was surprised and couldn’t give a proper reaction she was hoping for, and since it was her house I decided to let it be. She promised she would take care of the cat and that it wouldn’t interact with my bird.

However, we had the cat for a month and I’ve been cleaning the litter and feeding her. The worst of all happened last week when I came from work and found my fiancé watching TV while my birds foot was bleeding in the bedroom. It was clear that the cat caused it because the cat was in the room with him and tried to play with my bird.

I was so upset over this and even after he was treated by the vet, he still lost a finger and I haven’t been able to let it go. My fiancé is acting as if I’m overreacting by this situation and is dismissing my feelings. AITA for rethinking our whole relationship and wanting the cat out of the house?

