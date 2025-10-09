‘Where I thought he was going to propose vs…’ – A TikTokker’s Boyfriend Proposed To Her When She Least Expected It

Marriage proposals are supposed to be fun and spontaneous, right?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

A woman named Jae posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she thought the proposal from her boyfriend was going to happen one way, but he actually popped the question when she least expected it.

Jae wrote on the video’s text overlay, “Where I thought he was going to propose vs….”

The video showed beautiful blue ocean water and islands in the background.

Next, Jae showed viewers a fancy store with a big, spiral staircase.

The video continued and showed Jae and her man standing on a balcony in a beautiful location.

But her boyfriend never popped the big question in any of those places…

So where did the big event actually go down?

In the parking lot at a Philadelphia Eagles game!

In the video’s caption, Jae wrote, “My dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off I guess.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

The Philadelphia Eagles shared their thoughts!

And this individual spoke up.

That’s what I call a happy ending…even if she had to wait for a while…

