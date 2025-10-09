October 9, 2025 at 6:47 am

‘Where I thought he was going to propose vs…’ – A TikTokker’s Boyfriend Proposed To Her When She Least Expected It

by Matthew Gilligan

man proposing to his girlfriend

TikTok/@jaegetittogether

Marriage proposals are supposed to be fun and spontaneous, right?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

A woman named Jae posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she thought the proposal from her boyfriend was going to happen one way, but he actually popped the question when she least expected it.

woman on a boat

TikTok/@jaegetittogether

Jae wrote on the video’s text overlay, “Where I thought he was going to propose vs….”

The video showed beautiful blue ocean water and islands in the background.

Next, Jae showed viewers a fancy store with a big, spiral staircase.

The video continued and showed Jae and her man standing on a balcony in a beautiful location.

But her boyfriend never popped the big question in any of those places…

man on a balcony

TikTok/@jaegetittogether

So where did the big event actually go down?

In the parking lot at a Philadelphia Eagles game!

In the video’s caption, Jae wrote, “My dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off I guess.”

fans at an eagles game

TikTok/@jaegetittogether

Check out the video.

@jaegetittogether

my dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off i guess💀 thanks for the @Philadelphia Eagles & @Jonas Brothers for being part of my very special day #blacktiktok #blacklove #gobirds #engagement #engaged #proposal #blackgirl #blackbride

♬ Summer Too Hot – OJ The DJ

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.42.10 PM Where I thought he was going to propose vs... A TikTokkers Boyfriend Proposed To Her When She Least Expected It

The Philadelphia Eagles shared their thoughts!

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.42.23 PM Where I thought he was going to propose vs... A TikTokkers Boyfriend Proposed To Her When She Least Expected It

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.42.48 PM Where I thought he was going to propose vs... A TikTokkers Boyfriend Proposed To Her When She Least Expected It

That’s what I call a happy ending…even if she had to wait for a while…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter