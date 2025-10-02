Wife Cheated And Got Violent, But Then Made Some Improvements, But Her Husband Wonders If Divorce Is Still Inevitable

Married since 2019 with a four-year-old son, one man gave his wife a second chance after a six-month affair and a cycle of conflicts that even included physical aggression.

Years later, things have “improved,” but lingering passive-aggressive comments and fading feelings have him questioning whether staying together is worth it.

Read on for the story.

WIBTA if i divorce my wife after having given her a second chance? I ( 37M ) am married to my wife ( 34F) since 2019, been a couple since 2015. Her parents like me since i’m the first good guy she’s encountered ( i work, is did studies as a nurse, don’t drink or do drugs ). We have a son ( 4M). When he was 1.5 she cheated with a guy from work for about six months. I found out since she was very distant towards me but also towards our son.

I gave her a second chance, we did couples therapy. During that first year, there where lots of conflicts and she often became physically aggressive towards me. Up until one point i just left. Eventually came back.

Since then the conflicts subsided. We get along, she’s more involved at home ( prior i literally did everything around the house, including taking care of our son, she would be glued to her phone) and more Involved with our son. However she keeps making small, somewhat passive-aggressive remarks to things i do. It can be very general or very specific. How i dress ( i always have suits for my job ), how i cook ( even when i’m making something she asked ) etc.

I’m getting tired of it, more distant and i notice my feelings towards her are just dropping. I’m not sure if i want to continue this. What’s holding me back is my son. We would do 50/50 custody but with her history and men, i’m afraid that it would have a negative impact to his Future.

So WIBTA if i still divorce her ( probably 50/50 custody as her father is a lawyer and knows enough people to make my life hard )?

He faces a difficult choice: preserve his own well-being and emotional health, or stay for the sake of routine and co-parenting, knowing it might cost him his happiness.

Giving a second chance doesn’t always mean hitting the “reset” button.

