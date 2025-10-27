Wife Manages Her Toddlers On Busy Mornings, But Her Husband Keeps Complaining About The Noise They Make While He’s Trying To Sleep

Children are naturally loud and playful.

If you were trying to sleep but your children woke you up because they were playing loudly, would you want your spouse to keep them quiet, or would you simply get up?

This woman juggles being a mother to 2 children, part-time work, and household duties.

On the other hand, her husband works full-time, attends school, and frequently goes out with friends.

The problem is that he tries to sleep in on the weekends and wants her to keep the kids quiet until he gets up.

AITA for not accommodating my husband’s desire to sleep in on weekends? My husband and I have 2 kids under 2. I work part-time (home with the kids the other times). My husband works full time and goes to school part time (2 evenings after work). My husband usually goes out with friends twice a week. Once during the day and once at night where he gets home late (usually on a Friday or a Saturday).

This woman often wakes up with the children, no matter how early it is.

I have 1 evening during the week where I go to a class for my hobby (gone about 2 hours including drive time). My parents watch our kids during this time since my husband is at school. Both kids are usually up by 6:30 every day, including weekends. I am almost always the one to get up with them. My husband maybe gets up with them once every couple of months if I am super tired. I don’t mind getting up with the kids so my husband can sleep in.

But lately, the children wake up her husband, and he gets mad at them.

However, lately, he has been getting very angry at me because the kids are waking him up when they get up. Our bedroom is fairly detached from the rest of the house; however, it’s closest to where the downstairs bathroom is, as well as the family room, where the kids’ toys are. He told me that I am being inconsiderate and need to keep them out of both of those areas until he wakes up. (Usually around 9–10, but sometimes later).

He told her to keep the kids quiet and not let them yell or cry.

He also said I should not let the kids yell or cry. I have offered to keep the kids quiet as best as I can until 8 and keep them out of those areas, but my husband said that was not good enough. I told him he is being ridiculous.

She thinks his requests are unreasonable, and she doesn’t have to tiptoe around her house.

If he wants to sleep uninterrupted, he needs to wear earplugs or go into the guest room which is more isolated than our room is. Or he needs to go to bed earlier or maybe skip out on his guys night if he is exhausted from the week. But I’m not going to tiptoe around my house for potentially hours to accommodate him every Saturday and Sunday.

Is her husband being unreasonable, or should she try to keep the kids quiet?

Kids don’t come with a mute button.

