Woman Borrows Her Brother’s Car While Hers Is In The Shop, But When She Returns It He Notices A Dent And Wants Her To Pay To Remove It

Imagine having your car worked on for a few days, and you need a car to drive in the meantime.

Would you ever consider asking a family member if you could borrow their car, or would you prefer to rent a car?

After reading this story you might vote for renting a car because it might actually be less expensive than borrowing a car from a family member, at least it would be if the situation played out like it did for these siblings.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to pay to fix my brother’s car after I borrowed it? So last weekend i borrowed my older brothers car (he drives a 2012 honda civic nothing fancy). I asked him if it was cool if i used it for the day cuz mine was in the shop. And he said yeah just fill the tank before bringing it back. And i used it to run errands and drove maybe 60 km total.

Now, there’s a problem.

When i parked it back in his driveway the next morning he came out right away and pointed at a new dent above the rear wheel. I honestly didnt notice it til he said something. it wasnt there before apparently. Hes saying i need to pay the $700 he was quoted at the body shop. I told him i honestly don’t remember hitting anything. no scraping sound, no bump, nothing. there was a tight spot at the grocery store parking lot but i swear i didn’t feel contact.

Her brother is really mad at her.

So now he’s ticked, says im taking advantage of him and if i didn’t hit it then who did, the “dent fairy”? I told him i’d split it with him just to keep peace. But he’s calling me a jerk for not taking full responsibility. From my side i dont wanna pay full price for damage i dont even remember causing. but i also get why he’s mad since it wasn’t there before i drove it. AITA for refusing to pay the whole repair bill?

It sounds like it would’ve been better to rent a car.

Who should pay, or should they split the bill for the car repair? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

These are good questions. It’s possible the dent was already there.

But maybe she is responsible for the dent.

Next time, do a quick video.

She might want to double check that quote.

Or, she could take her brother at his word and just pay it.

Next time, just rent a car.

