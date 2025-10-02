Woman Bought A Frozen Meal For Herself, So She Got Mad When Her Husband Took It Without Asking And Then Threw It Away

Would you be upset at your spouse if they threw away food that you had bought for yourself?

AITA: My husband made himself a frozen meal for lunch and complained it was disgusting and threw it away. Every now and then, I buy a random frozen meal to keep on hand for lunch emergencies. I had one in the freezer for a month. My husband saw it a few weeks ago and asked if “that was his.” Apparently, he can’t remember anything he buys or adds to the grocery list. So, I said, “No, that’s mine.”

Fast forward to yesterday, I hear him nuking something in the kitchen. Then, he loudly declares it’s “absolutely disgusting.” He tosses it down the sink and starts whining about not having lunch. I hadn’t eaten that frozen meal and I did not think I would need it this week. So I thought, “Well, if I let him have it, he’ll have something to eat. And I’ll just grab another one next time I’m at the store.”

I offer him the meal I was saving. He asks which one. I say “The white bean chicken chili.” He goes, “That’s what I just threw away.” Cue my rage. “Wait, you took my lunch without asking and then threw it away when you didn’t like it?”

He says, “You wouldn’t have liked it, it was completely different from chili.” I’m like, “Yeah, I know, it’s white bean chicken chili. It’s not supposed to be like regular chili. That’s why I bought it.” His response? “Well, it was disgusting.” I said, “You didn’t even check what it was, didn’t remember it was mine. And when you didn’t like it, you threw it away instead of asking me about it.”

He goes, “But you offered it to me.” I reply, “Yeah, I offered it because I thought you had nothing else. But you just grabbed my meal without asking, and didn’t even eat it and threw it out instead. You did not even ask if I wanted it when you decided you were not going to eat it. So, of course, I’m a little annoyed.”

He then got mad and started telling me I was setting him up. He said no matter what he did, he was wrong, and I was being unreasonable. He told me to “pick a lane.” I tried to explain why I was mad and said: “Imagine you heard me complaining about something I recently bought. And I decided I didn’t like it, so I just threw it away.”

“Then, you have this gift card you’ve been saving for yourself, and you say: ‘You know, I was saving this for myself. But since you already spent your money on something you didn’t like, you can have my gift card to buy something better.’ So, I go, ‘Oh, well, thanks, but I already used your gift card to buy the thing I didn’t like and threw away. I saw it lying on the counter, so I just used it.’”

My question is, AITA because I got mad at him after I discovered he took my lunch and then threw it away even though there was a brief moment where he appeared to have nothing to eat for lunch so I offered him mine?

