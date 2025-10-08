Woman Doesn’t Want To Be Filmed On Her Birthday, But Her Influencer Sister-In-Law Does It Anyway

If you have a family member who is an influencer and films everything in their life, do you have to accept being filmed when you’re with them, or is it fair to ask them not to film you?

In today’s story, one woman just wanted to enjoy a birthday dinner with her family, but when her influencer sister-in-law crossed a boundary, it ended really awkwardly.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for putting my hand over my SIL’s camera at my own birthday dinner after I told her no filming? I (29F) had a small bd dinner last weekend with my husband (31M), SIL “Lina” (27F), MIL and two friends at a normal but nice place. Lina’s an ‘influencer”. She films literally everything – plates, forks, ppl breathing. Three days before, I wrote in the family chat – please don’t film me. Food, room is fine, just not my face. She said “got u”.

Lina didn’t get it.

We sit down and within like 10 mins her phone is up. I say quiet, “pls don’t point it at me.” She goes, “you look great, it’s just vibes.” Husband backs me, “she said no.” Lina rolls her eyes, lowers it… for maybe 2 minutes.

It got worse when it was time for cake.

Then the cake comes (little sparkler, staff singing). Lina stands and points the camera right in my face like, “birthday girl reveal!” I put my hand over the lens and said, “stop” I didn’t grab the phone or touch her, just covered the camera for a second. She snaps that I “ruined her shot” and this is her job. MIL says to “let it go for one night.” I said that it’s my night – actually.

It wasn’t a good way to end the evening.

It got awkward fast. Server was right there, I felt embarrassed. Husband tried to change the subject, but Lina kept muttering about how she had to scrap “everything.” I even paid for my own dessert (long story) and we left pretty quick.

Everyone has an opinion about how the night went.

Next morning Lina texts that I “humiliated” her and made her look unprofessional in front of everyone. MIL says I should’ve moved seats if I didn’t want to be in frame. Husband says my boundary is fair but maybe I “made a scene” by doing it during the song when eyes were already on me.

This isn’t the first time Lina has filmed her.

She’s posted me before without asking and co-workers mentioned it. I’ve asked her to blur/remove and it turns into drama, which is why I set the boundary in writing before dinner. Why I might be the AH: public place, I did physically block her shot, and yeah it was during the song. I could’ve stood up and turned away or smth. But also… I don’t wanna be online against my will, esp on my own birthday. Idk. AITA?

It was her birthday, and she set a boundary ahead of time.

Who cares if Lina’s job is an influencer. She can respect the birthday girl’s boundaries or not join them for dinner at all.

