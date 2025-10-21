Woman Faced An Angry Customer Who Said That The Store’s Curb Damaged His Car, So She Gave Him A Sarcastic But Honest Reply

Sometimes people look for someone to blame when accidents happen even if it doesn’t make any sense.

What would you do if a customer tried to blame your store for their problem instead of taking responsibility for their own actions?

Would you humor them or make it obvious how illogical they’re being?

In this story, a woman was working when a frustrated customer accused the store’s curb of “damaging” his car.

Caught off guard, she tried to respond calmly while pointing out the obvious truth.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Your curb did it… Customer just walked in and said: “Your curb just ripped the bumper off my car.” I think I giggled a little. I was so taken aback.

This woman responded that the curb didn’t do anything.

I finally said, “I’m sorry, my curb didn’t do anything. It just sat there.” He didn’t say anything. He just looked at me for a minute.

She also suggested talking to his insurance about the damage.

Finally, I said, “You’ll have to talk to your insurance about that.” He angrily huffed out of here and banged on the elevator a bit when he left. But it’s not my curb that moved.

When people blame others for their own mistakes, it rarely ends well.

