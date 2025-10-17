Woman Found Her Grandmother’s Wedding Ring That Once Served As Her Engagement Ring, Feared Wearing It Again Would Upset Her Partner

Family jewelry can carry a lot of love and history, even years after it’s passed down.

When one woman found her grandmother’s wedding ring tucked away in a box, she couldn’t help but think it deserved to be worn again.

But since it had served as the engagement ring for her last relationship, she questioned whether wearing it could send the wrong message to her current partner.

WIBTA if I wore my old engagement ring? I was engaged a couple years ago, and now I am not. I am seeing someone, and he’s amazing.

Her grandmother had passed down a beautiful family heirloom.

Anyway, my engagement ring was my grandma’s old wedding ring. It’s a beautiful marquise diamond with a gold band. She passed several years ago, and it was handed down to me.

Recently, she uncovered it again and it caught her eye.

I recently was cleaning and found the ring box with the engagement band (grandma’s ring) and my wedding band I was going to use. I just stared at it. Her ring is so, so beautiful, and she is no longer alive. I don’t want it to sit forever in a box—it deserves to be seen.

But she wonders if wearing it again would cross a line.

But is it also weird to wear it because it was used as an engagement ring? I don’t want to be disrespectful of my current partner either. AITA if I wore it? Obviously not on my ring finger.

She just wanted to carry a little piece of her grandmother with her.

Wearing her grandmother’s ring felt like a natural way to keep a loved one’s memory alive.

And as long as she practices good communication, there’s no reason to feel ashamed about it.

