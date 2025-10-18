Woman Gets Upgraded Tickets To Football Game, But Her Boyfriend Refuses To Leave Their Friends Behind
It can be expensive to go to a football game, but sometimes the whole point of going is hanging out with your friends. If you had to choose between great seats with your partner or seats further away with your friends, which seats would you choose?
In this story, a football game was supposed to be all fun and tailgates—until ticket drama kicked off.
One man planned for months with his family and friends, buying seats together in the upper level.
But when his girlfriend scored four luxury tickets, she expected him to abandon the group and sit by her side.
He’s not sure where to sit. Keep reading for the full story.
AITA for not leaving friend group for better seats at a game?
My girlfriend (31F) and I (32M) are planning to go to a football game in September with her favorite team coming to play my team at home.
Months ago I talked with my brothers and parents about going to this game as one of my brothers new girlfriend is also a fan of the visiting team.
We all invited a bunch of our friends and were going to do a big tailgate.
We were getting tickets in the top section because tickets were very expensive for mid and lower levels and not everyone wanted to pay for them.
His girlfriend wants to sit somewhere else.
Now about a month later my girlfriend was given 4 tickets for a lower level suite section and is saying she is going to sit there and is mad at me for not wanting to leave the group we had planned on going with.
She says I am abandoning her for friends.
These are couples going that we are both friends with, only one couple she doesn’t know well.
I don’t want to ditch the group that I made these plans for and bought all the tickets.
He had another suggestion.
If anything I feel like she is abandoning us for better seats.
Despite that, I told her that if she wants to get some other friends to sit with her and we watch from our respective seats that would be fine. Which she has done but is still mad at me for not going to sit with her.
It has turned into quite a big issue with the main point being that I am abandoning her for other people. AITA?
Now Reddit is divided on whether loyalty to the group outweighs supporting your partner from the better seats.
In this game, it’s not just the teams battling—it’s love versus loyalty.
