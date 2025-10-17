Woman Goes To The Gas Station To Get Soda And Ice, But Another Customer Assumes She Works There And Asks For Assistance

Imagine running into a convenience store on your way to work to get soda, but another customer mistakes you for one of the employees and starts asking you questions.

Would you humor the customer and offer to help, or would you dismiss their questions and go ahead with what you’re doing?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is pretty confused why the customer would think she works there when she’s dressed nothing like the employees.

Check out the full story.

Sweatpants and flipflops? Kady Herron wore sweatpants and flip-flops, so… Just now was the first time this has happened to me in YEARS now. I’m at the gas station, grabbing a cup of ice and a soda for work. There is a lady at the coffee counter behind me, my back is to her.

UH OH…

I hear “excuse me…” So I turn around, and this woman says “is there a special lid I’m supposed to be using? None of these seem to fit!” And at this point I’m thinking she’s just asking a friendly face, because I do seem to have one of those faces that scream “look at me, talk to me, ask me questions!” Even though I actually hate all of those things.

That’s INSANE!

So I just shrug and say “I have no idea.” And she does that mean rear back and raise the upper lip thing that implies that someone is disgusted. I’m done getting my ice, so I scoot past her to get to the registers and that’s when I hear it- “ohhhh, I thought you work here!” I just ignore that and finish checking out and leave.

Things got interesting…

Guys. Guys! I’m wearing my husband’s giant sweatpants. Flip flops. And a red shirt with cut out holes for my thumbs for when I want to feel extra cozy. Yes, my job has a very lax dress code. The uniform for this place’s employees is black pants, nonslip shoes, and a black t shirt with the company logo on it. There were 3 employees there milling about.

Why would that lady think she worked there? She clearly didn’t look like one of the employees.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows what’s happening here!

This user knows what the most relevant response is!

This user thinks the response could have been better!

Exactly! This user would have loved a verbal attack!

This user knows how to respond to certain people!

Some customers need to pay closer attention.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.